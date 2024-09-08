[WATCH] 'Bhaut tagda plan banaya hai' - Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav involved in a funny banter

A witty chat between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav during the last day of the game between India A and India B in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

The whole event transpired in the 44th over bowled by Musheer Khan. Pant asked the bowler to give a single to Kuldeep and bring Akash Deep on strike, for he had plans for the tailender on how to get him out.

“Isko single lene de, bahut tagda plan banaya hai (Let him take a single, I have a strong plan for Akash Deep,” exclaimed Pant, to which Kuldeep replied, “Thik hai yaar, kyon pareshan ho rha hai (It’s okay, why are you getting bothered so much?”

Pant didn’t stop there, he then asked Kuldeep to get out. “To out ho jaa na (Then get out),” replied the wicketkeeper and the two smiled, with others on the ground enjoying the chat.

Rishabh pant Tha character #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/gZLYQGXsD3 — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) September 8, 2024

India B defeated India A by 76 runs

Talking about the game, India B registered a comprehensive 76-run victory over India A in Bengaluru. Batting first, India B scored 321/10 - thanks to a fighting century by Musheer Khan (181) and Navdeep Saini (56).

While bowling in the first innings, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini snared as many as three wickets each, whereas Sai Kishore dismissed two batters. During the second innings, India B could get to 184/10 - thanks to fighting knocks from Rishabh Pant (61) and Sarfaraz Khan (46).

Then, India A were bundled on a mere 198/10, giving India B an emphatic win to kick off the tournament. Yash Dayal bowled brilliantly for his three wickets, whereas Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar snared two wickets each to take the opposition down.

However, the game will be remembered for Rishabh Pant’s fantastic comeback in red-ball cricket, for he was brilliant in all aspects of the game. His catching, batting and planning were spot-on, giving his team an edge over the opposition, and the way he plotted dismissals of different batters and gave his insights was typical.

