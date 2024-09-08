[WATCH] Rishabh Pant shows his agility with a fine diving catch in Duleep Trophy 2024

Rishabh Pant took a fabulous diving catch to send back Avesh Khan on the fourth delivery of the 51st over.

Rishabh Pant took a fabulous diving catch to send back Avesh Khan on the fourth delivery of the 51st over. It was a well-judged catch by Pant, who has been terrific throughout the fixture.

Navdeep Saini bowled a back of a length down the leg-side region to Avesh, who came in an awkward position, even though the ball was there to hit. He tried to work it down the leg side by using the pace of the delivery but could only get some part of his glove.

The ball flew to the left of Rishabh Pant, but he made a timely dive and grabbed the ball with both hands. While going down on the ground after taking the catch, Pant ensured his elbow didn’t tuck the ground, which could have ballooned the ball out of his hands.

The whole process was neat, and Pant made it look easy and composed, even though the catch wasn’t as straightforward. He moved well towards the ball’s direction, made a timely jump and didn’t let the ball slip out while going down; everything was perfect to give Saini his fifth wicket in the match.

Rishabh Pant impresses on his red-ball comeback with an all-round show

It was Rishabh Pant’s maiden red-ball game since his return to the game following that horrible accident in December 2022. He showed no signs of regression and was as fit and agile as ever.

His wicketkeeping skills were on the mark; he collected the balls neatly and dived all around without any discomfort to provide more confidence to his bowlers. Further, he also made a fighting 61 in just 47 balls, including nine boundaries and two maximums, in a precarious situation in the second innings.

His knock eventually made the difference, as India B registered a 76-run victory. Pant couldn’t have asked for a better comeback after what he had gone through.

Before the two-match Bangladesh series, this Duleep Trophy has been an ideal preparation for someone like Pant, who is returning to the longest format. He would be high on confidence after his impressive showing in this tournament.

