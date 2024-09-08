RCB pacer gets a surprise call-up to India's first Test squad for Bangladesh series

India have announced their squad for the first Test of the Bangladesh series in Chennai.

India have announced their squad for the first Test of the Bangladesh series in Chennai. While most players were obvious selections, Yash Dayal, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer, has got a maiden call-up to the team.

India’s squad for the first Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

