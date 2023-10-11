Top 5 batters list: Most hundreds in ODI World Cup history

Rohit Sharma slammed a stellar ton against Afghanistan to become the batter with most hundreds in ODI World Cup history.

India skipper Rohit Sharma shattered a host of records with a stellar ton against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley stadium today (October 11). Rohit's knock set the stage for an emphatic eight-wicket win as hosts India picked up their second consecutive victory on the trot in the ongoing 2023 ODI WC.

Not only does Rohit Sharma now have the most hundreds in ODI World Cup history, but also reached the landmark of 1000 WC runs fastest and became the fastest Indian to score a ton in WC.

As Rohit Sharma enters the record books, let's take a look at the top 5 batters with most hundreds in ODI World Cup history.

List of batters with most hundreds in ODI World Cup history

Rohit Sharma (7)

Sachin Tendulkar (6)

Kumar Sangakkara (5)

Ricky Ponting (5)

David Warner (4)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma made history by securing his 7th WC century, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's nearly unbreakable record of six World Cup hundreds. He achieved this feat in just 61 balls and eventually went on to score 131 off 84 deliveries.

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar boasts an impressive array of records to his name. He stands as the highest run-scorer in World Cup history, having participated in 45 matches until his final World Cup appearance in 2011, which included six centuries. Additionally, Tendulkar holds the distinction of securing the most fifties in World Cup history, tallying up to an impressive 15.

Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara is hailed as one of the greatest batters and most accomplished wicket-keepers in cricket history. In 2021, Sangakkara earned the esteemed honor of being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. He ranks third in terms of total runs scored in the World Cup, amassing five centuries in 37 matches and an impressive tally of 1532 runs.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting, heralded not just for his batting but brilliant captaincy has led Australia to World Cup triumphs in consecutive years, securing victories in 2003 and 2007. He stands as the most successful captain in Australian cricket history. Affectionately known as 'Punter' by his teammates, Ponting has played in 46 WC matches, achieving five centuries and registering 1743 runs at an average of 45.86 in the World Cup.

David Warner

Australian opener David Warner is revered as one of the most destructive openers across all formats. He has notched up four centuries in ODI World Cup history, all at a blistering strike rate of 98.12. Warner achieved his highest score of 178 during the 2015 World Cup against Afghanistan.

