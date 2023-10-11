WATCH: Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq bury the hatchet with a hug during IND v AFG clash

The rivalry between the duo originated during IPL 2023 when Kohli and Naveen engaged in a heated exchange during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq appear to have finally put their rivalry to rest as they were seen exchanging handshakes and a side hug during India vs Afghanistan match in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup in Delhi on Wednesday. The rivalry between the duo originated during IPL 2023 when Kohli and Naveen engaged in a heated exchange during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

After the on-field altercation, Naveen took to social media to taunt Kohli, particularly when he was going through a rough patch with the bat. As this rivalry continued to escalate, fans eagerly anticipated a showdown between Kohli and Naveen in Delhi, hoping for another intense battle between the Indian batter and the Afghan pacer.

However, what unfolded was quite different. During India's pursuit of 273 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli and Naveen exchanged pleasantries. It seems Naveen initiated the gesture after the 27th over approaching Kohli and shaking his hand. Kohli reciprocated with a side hug and a pat on the back.

Meanwhile, Kohli took to the crease after a substantial 156-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Rohit put up a stellar display, scoring his seventh World Cup century and shattered several records in the process.

This impressive display followed after Indian bowlers successfully restricted Afghanistan to 272 for 8 in 50 overs after being put in to bowl first.

Skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi's determined 80 and the young Azmatullah Omarazai's 62 contributed to a competitive total. However, Rohit's dominant performance against the Afghan bowling attack effectively tilted the game in India's favor within the first 20 overs.

Earlier in the match, Naveen was playfully taunted by the Delhi crowd with chants of "Kohli, Kohli" as he stepped out to bat during Afghanistan's innings. However, the videos of them hugging quickly went viral on social media.

