Rohit Sharma breaks three MAJOR records with ODI World Cup Hundred Against Afghanistan

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted a challenging score of 272/8 in 50 overs.

During the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup clash between India and Afghanistan, skipper Rohit Sharma entered the record books, scripting three new milestones after completing a quickfire ton. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got India off to a flyer of a start in the chase with a 156-run partnership before Ishan fell prey to Rashid Khan on 47.

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted a challenging score of 272/8 in 50 overs. Let's take a look at the records shattered by Rohit.

- Fastest to 1000 WC runs

Rohit Sharma equaled David Warner's record of 19 innings, becoming the quickest batter to reach the 1000-run milestone in ODI WC history. This achievement places Rohit Sharma in the esteemed company of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli as the fourth Indian player to amass 1000 runs in the ICC CWC. Earlier in the tournament, David Warner surpassed the record held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and AB De Villiers, who both achieved this feat in 20 innings.

- Most Hundreds in ODI WC History

Moreover, Rohit also broke the record for most hundreds in the World Cup with his seventh century. Rohit Sharma has now surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record, who has six followed by Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting with five centuries.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav takes juggling catch; Jadeja hugs in disbelief

- Fastest Hundred by an Indian in ODI WC History

In a truly awe-inspiring display, Rohit completed his century in 63 balls, setting a new record for the fastest century ever by an Indian in the history of the World Cup. Previously held by Kapil Dev, who achieved this feat off 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983, Rohit Sharma outshone the former all-rounder by a remarkable nine balls as India dominated their pursuit of 273 runs against Afghanistan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.