WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav takes juggling catch; Jadeja hugs in disbelief

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav executed a remarkable catch in the deep during India's 2023 ODI World Cup clash against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today (October 11). This catch marked the end of Rashid Khan's quickfire 12-ball cameo in which he accumulated 16 runs.

Rashid was facing Jasprit Bumrah in the 48th over and on the first delivery, Bumrah delivered a slower bouncer outside off-stump. In response, the Afghanistan all-rounder attempted an upper-cut. Positioned at third-man, Kuldeep swiftly moved towards the high-flying ball. Simultaneously, Ravindra Jadeja also started moving, although in a backward direction in hopes of making the catch or at least providing a cover for Kuldeep.

Although the ball initially slipped from Kuldeep's grasp, he managed to keep it within reach. Displaying composure, he secured the catch on his second attempt and skillfully avoided a collision with Jadeja. With the ball secured and a potential collision averted, Kuldeep received an exuberant hug from Jadeja.

Afghanistan post a competitive total against India

This catch marked the second outstanding fielding display in the Afghanistan innings with Shardul Thakur showcasing his brilliance a few overs earlier. Ultimately, Afghanistan achieved a total of 272/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat earlier in the match. Hashmatullah Shahidi played a pivotal role in their competitive total of 272-8, contributing an impressive 80. Nevertheless, it was the fielding moments that stole the spotlight.

Rashid Khan, renowned for his explosive batting, exhibited his prowess as a lower-order batter during his brisk innings, smashing a four and a six while at the crease. However, it was his dismissal that became the subject of much conversation.

