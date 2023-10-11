WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah emulates Marcus Rashford's celebration after Zadran wicket

Bumrah emulated the celebration of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, signifying his mental prowess in a moment that has now become viral across social media.

India and Afghanistan clashed in the 9th match of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. Afghanistan chose to bat first after winning the toss, maintaining their lineup unchanged. Conversely, India made a tactical shift by including Shardul Thakur in their XI, replacing Ravichandran Ashwin.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India by swiftly dismissing Ibrahim Zadran, inducing an edge off the bat for KL Rahul to secure the catch behind the wickets. Post this dismissal, Bumrah emulated the celebration of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, signifying his mental prowess in a moment that has now become viral across social media.

Since his return from injury, Bumrah has made a resounding impact for India, particularly with his proficiency in claiming wickets with the new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah has been on the mark in the World Cup so far

In the opening game against Australia in this prestigious event, he demonstrated exceptional economy and accounted for the early dismissal of Mitchell Marsh in the 3rd over, followed by the removal of Pat Cummins, who sought an aerial approach.

Conversely, after a promising start, Afghanistan veered off course as Indian bowlers honed in on their lengths. India is intent on constraining the opposition to a modest total, akin to their performance against Australia in Chennai.

Nevertheless, the Delhi pitch offers favorable conditions for batters, presenting a substantial challenge for the bowling unit. This contest serves as a valuable test for the team in preparation for more demanding encounters in the tournament ahead.

Jasprit bumrah hits the Marcus Rashford celebration after getting wicket.#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/PIPWc7BOGV — ° (@imGurjar_) October 11, 2023

