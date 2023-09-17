Top 5 bowlers List: 4 wickets in an over in ODIs

Recently, Mohammed Siraj joined the elite list and also became the first Indian bowler to secure four wickets in a single over in ODIs.

During the 2023 Asia Cup Final on (September 17), Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj entered the match against Sri Lanka in Colombo with a distinct strategy. For the initial two hours of play, all eyes were on the 29-year-old Indian pacer.

Siraj's performance was nothing short of a dream, culminating in a remarkable spell of 6/21 as Sri Lanka found themselves bundled out for a mere 50 in 15.2 overs. Significantly, during this span, he delivered perhaps the finest over of his career, snaring four wickets and transforming Sri Lanka's score from 8/1 in 3 overs to a staggering 12/5 in just 4 overs.

In this feat, he etched his name in history, becoming the first Indian bowler to secure four wickets in a single over of men’s ODIs. Let's take a look at the bowlers who have etched their names in histroy prior to the Indian.

List of bowlers with 4 wickets in an over in ODIs

Chaminda Vaas

Lasith Malinga

Mohammad Sami

Adil Rashid

Mohammad Siraj

Chaminda Vaas vs BAN, 2003

This achievement brings to mind the left-arm fast bowler's exceptional performance in a World Cup match against Bangladesh in 2003 where he claimed four victims in the very first over. Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, Ehsanul Haque, and Sanuar Hossain each fell prey to his impeccable bowling. The first three succumbed to a hat-trick while Hossain lost his wicket on the fifth delivery.

Mohammad Sami vs NZ, 2003

On December 1, 2003, Pakistan's Sami achieved his personal best figures in One Day International cricket, securing five wickets for a mere 10 runs during a match. In the 36th over, he claimed the wickets of Jacob Oram, Tama Canning, Daniel Vettori, and Paul Hitchcock.

Lasith Malinga vs SA, 2007

Malinga also managed this feat during the 2007 World Cup in a match against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. His victims included Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, and Makhaya Ntini. However, despite his outstanding efforts, Sri Lanka ultimately suffered defeat in that match.

Adil Rashid vs WI, 2019

In a parallel display of prowess, Adil Rashid's stunning performance led England to a memorable victory over the West Indies in the fourth one-day international in Grenada. Rashid first dismissed the well-set batsmen Ashley Nurse and Carlos Brathwaite, before swiftly claiming Devendra Bishoo and Oshane Thomas with consecutive deliveries to seal a 29-run triumph.

Mohammad Siraj vs SL, 2023

During the 2023 Asia Cup Final, in the first delivery of his second over, Siraj executed an outswinger, forcing Pathum Nissanka to drive only for the ball to be caught by backward point. A dot ball ensued, followed by Siraj's skillful execution of a nip-backer, catching Sadeera Samawickrama lbw as it beat the inside edge and struck the batter in front of the stumps.

On the very next ball, Charith Asalanka chipped the first delivery he faced straight to cover point. Although Dhananjaya de Silva managed to survive the hat-trick ball by punching Siraj past mid-on for four, Siraj ultimately had the last laugh, inducing de Silva to push at an outswinger, resulting in a faint edge behind and allowing for an easy catch.

