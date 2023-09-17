WATCH: Mohammed Siraj bags five wickets in 16 balls in the Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj dismantled the Sri Lankan batting unit in the space of two overs, as he scalped as many as five wickets in 16 deliveries to end the innings before it could even start.

Mohammed Siraj dismantled the Sri Lankan batting unit in the space of two overs, as he scalped as many as five wickets in 16 deliveries to end the innings before it could even start. There was some help for the pacers early on, and India’s new-ball bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj - made full use of it. Siraj was the chief destructor, as he took five-fer in just 16 balls, including four wickets in a single over.

Siraj started his spell with precise lines and lengths to stifle the Lankan batters, and they were clearly not prepared for it. The Lankan batters looked clueless and fell one after another like a pack of cards in helpful conditions. Siraj was relentless and ruthless in this big game.

Mohammed Siraj also joined an elite list of bowlers, snaring four wickets in a single over - a feat only achieved by three other bowlers in the ODIs. Siraj is the only Indian pacer to do so in the 50-over format, which shows how rare it is to achieve something Siraj achieved in Colombo.

Mohammed Siraj has always been a fantastic new-ball bowler for India in the ODIs, as he has picked up wickets more consistently than any other bowler since 2022. While he bowled brilliantly in almost every game, Siraj saved his best for a massive occasion - the Asia Cup final.

Mohammed Siraj snares 5 wickets in 16 balls to blow Sri Lanka away

Mohamed Siraj started his spell with a maiden and looked threatening right away. However, what followed next was something nobody anticipated. Mohammed Siraj suddenly became unplayable, and the Sri Lankan batters kept losing their wickets one after another.

Pathum Nissanka tried to guide one incoming delivery, but Ravindra Jadeja was alert to dive to his right to complete a fine catch. For Sadeera Samarawickrama, Siraj bowled a fantastic pacy inswinger that came in sharply to hit the batter’s pads. The umpire did not doubt as he raised his finger immediately to adjudge the batter out.

On the next ball, Charith Asalanka went for a drive, but the ball came a bit slow, and Asalanka couldn’t keep it down. Ishan Kishan completed an easy catch at covers. Dhananjaya poked to a delivery outside the off stump to give Siraj four in the over.

He wasn’t done yet. In the next over, Dasun Shanaka, who clearly looked unsettled against the moving ball, was undone by some late movement of the ball to hand Siraj his five-fer in just 16 deliveries. This spell of Mohammed Siraj broke Sri Lanka’s back completely. They would need an improbable effort to even put up a fight after this sensational spell by Mohammed Siraj.

