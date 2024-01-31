India's future in Test cricket: 10 rising stars who could make an impact

We look at ten new players who can take the Test team forward in the coming years.

The team has added a few fresh faces to the squad of late. While the results haven’t been as consistent, the promise shown by the young guns has been encouraging.

It’s never easy to succeed quickly in red-ball cricket, for several giants have taken time to settle in. It’s all about learning quickly and adapting to different situations for the young players. There has never been a shortage of talent in Indian cricket, and the young players have shown that the future is bright.

We look at ten new players who can take the Test team forward in the coming years.

10 Indian Test players for the future

Yashasvi Jaiswal

At 22, Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the brightest talents in the country. He oozes class every time he comes into bat in any format. Yashasvi has already made his Test debut and played five games, four of them away from home.

Jaiswal notched up a magnificent 171 in his debut innings to showcase his class. The 22-year-old has over 2000 runs at a marvellous average of 70.5 in first-class cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal has a compact technique and should serve India for a long time.

Shubman Gill

Talent has never been in doubt with Shubman Gill. However, his Test performances haven’t been as encouraging despite playing 20 games now. Gill has been tried in a couple of positions, but the results haven’t been consistent, as he averages a mere 29.53 after 39 Test innings.

It might just be a matter of time before Gill gets at his best in red-ball format. Gill is the finest batting talent in the country. A massive series against England is coming up, and he might finally get into his groove and unleash his best to seal his spot.

Sai Sudharsan

It’s amazing how much potential Sai Sudharsan has at such a young age. Technique-wise, Sudharsan is right up there with the likes of Jaiswal and Gill. The 22-year-old again showed his class against the England Lions while chasing a mammoth target in the fourth innings, scoring 97.

Sudharsan has an average of around 40 in 15 First Class games, including two fifties and four centuries. While the numbers don’t look whopping, Sudharsan’s class has been visible in the IPL and domestic games. He will press his case at the top when Rohit Sharma retires, and Sudharsan can also bat in the middle order.

Sarfaraz Khan

No batter has been as consistent as Sarfaraz Khan in the last couple of years in the domestic arena. Sarfaraz has 3751 runs at a terrific average of 68.20 in 65 First Class innings. He also has 11 fifties and 14 centuries to his name.

Sarfaraz has been part of the India-A squads lately and has found a spot in the national team although he is yet to make his debut. He has also worked on his fitness and got fitter now. Sarfaraz might be a vital middle-order batter for India in the coming years.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar might not be as young as the mentioned batters, but he is surely a top-class talent. Patidar first showed his superior skillsets in the IPL 2022, impressing one and all. After some injury issues, he is back and rocking.

Patidar made a terrific 151 with the willow to fight it out against the England Lions in the first unofficial Test. The 30-year-old is equally adept against spin and pace, making him an exciting prospect. Not only Test cricket, Patidar has the qualities to be an all-format batter for India.

Prerak Mankad

The pace-bowling all-rounders are arduous to find in the Indian cricket. But India definitely need one in the national side. Prerak Mankad is a quality option to fill that void.

The 29-year-old has 2207 runs at an average of 31.52 in 80 First Class innings, including 14 fifties and two centuries. He also has 49 wickets at 37.30 runs apiece. Mankad’s recent progress has been encouraging, and he is improving with every game.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is a spin all-rounder with massive potential. While Parag hasn’t taken the IPL stage by storm, he has been a consistent performer for his domestic side. Numerous times, Parag has been a lone warrior for Assam with the bat and ball.

The 22-year-old has 1798 runs at an average of 36.69 in 50 First Class innings, including 11 fifties and three centuries. Parag also has 49 wickets at 37.46 runs apiece. He can serve India as an all-rounder in the coming years.

Avesh Khan

It won’t be an exaggeration to say Avesh Khan is ready to make his Test debut. He has been a consistent performer in First Class cricket, including the A tours. His numbers are also impressive.

In 39 FC games, Avesh has 154 wickets at a fabulous average of 22.27 and a strike rate of 43. He took a five-wicket haul against South Africa A last month to show his versatility and ability to adapt to different conditions. Avesh is part of India’s squad for the first two Tests against England and might soon make his Test debut as well.

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar has become an integral part of India’s squads for all the formats in such a short span. A pacer who hits the seam hard, Mukesh is very accurate and has shown potential to do the job Ishant Sharma did for India in Test cricket. He can provide control and become a first-change seamer in all conditions.

No Dream Too Small! 🫡



Since his debut, Mukesh has been very impressive in terms of accuracy and control, as visible from his spells in West Indies and South Africa. The 30-year-old is skilled enough to operate effectively across conditions. Mukesh has toiled in the domestic circuit and should get consistent opportunities from now on.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is such a valuable pacer for India’s Test team. A lanky pacer with a high-arm release, Krishna can hit the deck hard, something few can boast of among India’s current set of speedsters. While he didn’t have a great debut series in South Africa, Krishna has all the ingredients to do wonders at the Test level.

Krishna has a fantastic First Class record, having 58 wickets at a 19.41 average and a strike rate of 39.15 in 27 innings. He also has three five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. Barring his debut series, Krishna has been impressive most of the time and will be an asset for India in the coming years.

**Updated at the end of the 1st Test between India & England

