What’s Next for Cricket in 2025? Key Takeaways from a Spectacular 2024 Season

Cricket in 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. From record-breaking viewership to thrilling matchups, the sport continued to captivate millions worldwide, solidifying its place among the most-watched sports. As the dust settles on an action-packed year, cricket fans are already eagerly anticipating 2025.

Here’s a look back at the biggest cricket matches of 2024 and a glimpse into what lies ahead for the sport in 2025.

Cricket’s Phenomenal 2024 Season

The year 2024 was a landmark period for cricket, with global events shattering records and engaging audiences like never before. As per ExpressVPN’s report, the sport’s viewership reached unprecedented heights, fueled by major tournaments and key rivalries that kept fans glued to their screens.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – The Pinnacle of 2024

One of the defining moments in cricket last year was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The event attracted a staggering 2.6 billion viewers globally, making it one of the most-watched cricket tournaments ever. The final match between India and South Africa particularly stood out, with Disney+ Hotstar recording a peak concurrent viewership of nearly 53 million—a record for the platform.

Digital engagement during the T20 World Cup also skyrocketed. The tournament amassed 16.9 billion video views, marking a 158% increase compared to the previous edition. Search interest peaked at 3.3 million queries in June 2024, reflecting the global buzz surrounding this monumental event.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – A New Era for Women’s Cricket

Women’s cricket also enjoyed a breakthrough year. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, held in the UAE, saw record-breaking attendance, with over 91,000 fans filling the stadiums—a 30% increase from the previous edition. The final match between New Zealand and South Africa drew 21,457 spectators, while the group stage clash between India and Pakistan saw 15,935 fans—an all-time high for a Women’s T20 World Cup group game.

Digital platforms played a crucial role in amplifying the tournament’s reach, generating over 700 million video views, which shattered previous records for women’s cricket events.

The Most Streamed Cricket Matches of 2024

Cricket in 2024 wasn’t just about the World Cups. Several other high-profile matches also captivated audiences, both on television and digital platforms.

India vs. Pakistan – The Clash of Titans

The India vs. Pakistan rivalry remains cricket’s crown jewel, and their T20 World Cup group stage match in 2024 was no exception. Drawing over 50 million concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar, it became the most-streamed cricket match of the year. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions and highlights, making it a trending topic worldwide.

Ashes 2024 – Test Cricket at Its Finest

The Ashes series between England and Australia once again proved that Test cricket still has a massive fanbase. The series saw packed stadiums, with cumulative viewership exceeding 200 million across five thrilling matches. Key moments, including Ben Stokes’ heroic century and Pat Cummins’ match-winning spells, kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 – The Return of Superstars

The IPL continued its dominance in the T20 league space, with the 2024 edition recording 500 million cumulative viewers across TV and streaming platforms. The final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians broke streaming records, peaking at 45 million concurrent viewers on JioCinema. Emerging stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill shone brightly, showcasing the next generation of cricketing talent.

What’s Next for Cricket in 2025?

As cricket continues to evolve, 2025 promises to be an even bigger year for the sport, with several landmark events and innovations on the horizon.

Expansion of Global Tournaments

The ICC has confirmed the launch of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, bringing back one of cricket’s most loved limited-overs tournaments. The return of the Champions Trophy will add another marquee event alongside the T20 and ODI World Cups, ensuring cricket fans are treated to top-tier action throughout the year.

The Rise of New Markets

Following the success of the T20 World Cup in the United States, cricket’s governing bodies are focusing on expanding the sport’s footprint in non-traditional markets. The Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the U.S. is expected to gain traction in 2025, drawing international stars and further popularizing the game in North America.

Women’s Cricket on the Rise

Women’s cricket is set to reach new heights in 2025, with the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled to be hosted in India. With growing attendance and digital engagement from the 2024 T20 World Cup, the next edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup is expected to break even more records.

Technological Innovations and Fan Engagement

The trend of digital engagement is set to continue in 2025, with streaming platforms enhancing user experience through features like multi-angle views, player statistics overlays, and interactive fan polls. Augmented reality (AR) experiences and NFT-based collectibles are also expected to make waves, giving fans more ways to engage with the sport.

A Strong Focus on Test Cricket

Despite the rise of T20 leagues, Test cricket remains a priority for the ICC. The 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will kick off, aiming to revive interest in the longest format through marquee series and better scheduling of Test matches.

Cricket Matches in 2025 Will Be Bigger Than Ever

The cricketing landscape in 2025 looks brighter than ever. With a packed calendar featuring the return of the Champions Trophy, the expansion of women’s cricket, and the continued dominance of T20 leagues, fans can expect non-stop action throughout the year. Streaming innovations and global expansion efforts will further elevate the sport, ensuring cricket remains one of the most followed sports worldwide.

For fans looking to keep up with the latest cricket matches, 2025 promises unforgettable moments, thrilling finishes, and record-breaking achievements. Stay tuned—cricket’s best is yet to come!