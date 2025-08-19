News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former India Assistant Coach Not Pleased With the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad
indian-cricket-team

Former India Assistant Coach Unhappy With the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 19, 2025
4 min read

Shreyas Iyer last played a T20I in December 2023.

Former India Assistant Coach Not Pleased With the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The Indian selectors, along with skipper Suryakumar Yadav just declared their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will commence from September 9. The team selection meeting, which was scheduled for 1pm, got delayed due to the inclement weather in Mumbai. However, both Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar were available for a press conference in which they took turns to answer a few questions about the selection of the squad. The Mumbai Indians batter will lead the side, whereas Shubman Gill is appointed as his deputy. But there was a shocker with respect to Shreyas Iyer.

Upcoming – test – Albion
India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Kakinada Kings KNK

164/6

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

214/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

73/3

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

117/8

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

142/4

Masroor Sports Club beat 1.Kieler HTC by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

56/10

KSV Kings KSV

59/8

KSV Kings beat THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

42/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
SC Europa SCE

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

110/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

133/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

4/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

198/10

South Africa SA

296/8

South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

137/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

136/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

206/5

Pakistan Shaheens PS

137/8

Chicago Kingsmen beat Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

180/7

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

114/10

Nepal beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 66 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

16/1

Bangladesh A BANA

172/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

1/1

Kashi Rudras KARS

201/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

Along with the inclusion of Gill as the vice-captain, there were notable points of discussion that sent the fans into a frenzy post the announcement. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal could not find a place in the 15-member squad despite having good performances in the shortest format. Agarkar mentioned that Abhishek Sharma will most probably open the innings in the tournament, with Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill as his partner. The decision on the opening duo will be taken by the coach and captain before the start of the tournament.

All said and done, the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from the squad quickly became a highlight of the announcement. The decision came as a surprise, as most of the fans expected Iyer to make it to the squad. Selector Agarkar also agreed that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper has not done anything wrong, but expressed that there was no one they could have dropped for him. Having said that, the decision has not sat well with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

“I cannot fathom Shreyas Iyer not being in that squad. If you say that he is that good a player, why is he not even in the reserves? Selection meetings can be quite interesting. I cannot think of a reason for Shreyas Iyer not being there in the 20-member squad. This sends a message to Shreyas Iyer that he is not in the scheme of things”, said Abhishek Nayar on the exclusion of Iyer.

ALSO READ:

Why Shreyas Iyer Was Excluded From the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

When the same question was asked to the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, he replied that the PBKS skipper has done nothing wrong to be left out. His numbers in the T20 format speak great volumes of his ability. But Agarkar also stated that there are no players who Shreyas Iyer can replace. The Indian batting order is jam-packed at the top. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are all contenders to bat in the top four.

In this situation, including Shreyas Iyer would only create more chaos. Notably, the inclusion of Test skipper Shubman Gill has raised a lot of questions, but Suryakumar Yadav put those questions to rest in the press conference. Though Shreyas Iyer played his last T20I in 2023, he has shown his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly. He lifted the trophy with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, after which he was released from the squad. To add to that, he took the Punjab Kings into the Final of IPL 2025.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 exhibits a lot of promise. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah was picked as the leader of the pack. But he will mostly not be available to play all the games. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are the other two pacers, along with support from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Moreover, the team has decided to go with more spinners considering the venues of the games. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are picked as wicketkeepers for the tournament.

India’s Squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Abhishek Nayar
Asia Cup 2025
India
Shreyas Iyer
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

harmanpreet kaur jemimah rodrigues smriti mandhana india 2025 women's world cup squad

Shafali Verma Ignored As BCCI Announces India Squad For 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Despite making her T20I comeback, the young opener hasn't earned her place in the ODI team
5:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Despite being talked about injury management, Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All Matches in Asia Cup 2025? India Selector Drops Availabilty Update

His last T20I outing came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.
3:53 pm
Darpan Jain
Shubman Gill India vice captain Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain As BCCI Announce India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill last played a T20I in July 2024.
3:43 pm
Vishnu PN
India Asia Cup 2025

What Is Best Middle-Order For India In Asia Cup 2025?

India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.
1:25 pm
Ashish Satyam
Former CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Reveals How India Got Lucky in T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Reveals Unknown Fact Behind Iconic Suryakumar Yadav Catch

Former CSK Star Reveals How India Got Lucky in T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Reveals Unknown Fact Behind Iconic Suryakumar Yadav Catch

11:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
india bowling combination asia cup 2025 varun chakravarthy kuldeep yadav

What Is The Best Bowling Combination For India In Asia Cup 2025?

India will play Asia Cup 2025 on surfaces that favour batters
6:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.