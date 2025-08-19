Former India Assistant Coach Unhappy With the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Shreyas Iyer last played a T20I in December 2023.

The Indian selectors, along with skipper Suryakumar Yadav just declared their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will commence from September 9. The team selection meeting, which was scheduled for 1pm, got delayed due to the inclement weather in Mumbai. However, both Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar were available for a press conference in which they took turns to answer a few questions about the selection of the squad. The Mumbai Indians batter will lead the side, whereas Shubman Gill is appointed as his deputy. But there was a shocker with respect to Shreyas Iyer.

All matches (58) India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – test – Albion India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK 164/6 BVB 214/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW 73/3 EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 117/8 MRSC 142/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 56/10 KSV 59/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV – MRSC 42/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – KENT 110/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – SML 133/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – RNC 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 198/10 SA 296/8 Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 206/5 PS 137/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 180/7 HHA 114/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 16/1 BANA 172/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 1/1 KARS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Along with the inclusion of Gill as the vice-captain, there were notable points of discussion that sent the fans into a frenzy post the announcement. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal could not find a place in the 15-member squad despite having good performances in the shortest format. Agarkar mentioned that Abhishek Sharma will most probably open the innings in the tournament, with Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill as his partner. The decision on the opening duo will be taken by the coach and captain before the start of the tournament.

All said and done, the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from the squad quickly became a highlight of the announcement. The decision came as a surprise, as most of the fans expected Iyer to make it to the squad. Selector Agarkar also agreed that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper has not done anything wrong, but expressed that there was no one they could have dropped for him. Having said that, the decision has not sat well with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

“I cannot fathom Shreyas Iyer not being in that squad. If you say that he is that good a player, why is he not even in the reserves? Selection meetings can be quite interesting. I cannot think of a reason for Shreyas Iyer not being there in the 20-member squad. This sends a message to Shreyas Iyer that he is not in the scheme of things”, said Abhishek Nayar on the exclusion of Iyer.

ALSO READ:

Why Shreyas Iyer Was Excluded From the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

When the same question was asked to the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, he replied that the PBKS skipper has done nothing wrong to be left out. His numbers in the T20 format speak great volumes of his ability. But Agarkar also stated that there are no players who Shreyas Iyer can replace. The Indian batting order is jam-packed at the top. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are all contenders to bat in the top four.

In this situation, including Shreyas Iyer would only create more chaos. Notably, the inclusion of Test skipper Shubman Gill has raised a lot of questions, but Suryakumar Yadav put those questions to rest in the press conference. Though Shreyas Iyer played his last T20I in 2023, he has shown his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly. He lifted the trophy with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, after which he was released from the squad. To add to that, he took the Punjab Kings into the Final of IPL 2025.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 exhibits a lot of promise. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah was picked as the leader of the pack. But he will mostly not be available to play all the games. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are the other two pacers, along with support from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Moreover, the team has decided to go with more spinners considering the venues of the games. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are picked as wicketkeepers for the tournament.

India’s Squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.