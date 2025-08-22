Five Biggest Omissions From India Squad for Asia Cup 2025  

Shubman Gill was named as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is set to kick off on September 9 and will be played in the T20 format.

Since the squad announcement, there has been a major uproar from the fans and pundits over some of the selections. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team, with Shubman Gill taking over the vice-captaincy role. There were some big names missing in the India squad. We take a look at the five biggest omissions from India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was a huge omission from the India squad as the team management preferred Gill over him. Jaiswal has been one of the most prolific batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent years. He has amassed over 1,800 runs in the last three editions at an average of 37.54 while striking at 155.76.

Jaiswal has hit two centuries and 14 half-centuries in this period. The left-hand batter has hit one hundred and five fifties in T20 internationals as well. He was picked in the reserves but could not get into the main squad.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been constantly ignored by the Indian team management in the Test and T20I formats. Fans expected him to be selected for the Asia Cup 2025 after a stellar IPL 2025 campaign. Shreyas led Punjab Kings to the final and was exceptional with the bat.

Playing in the middle order, he smashed 604 runs in the season at an average of 50 while striking at 177. In IPL 2024, Shreyas led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title. Given his leadership qualities, he was expected to be among the captaincy options. His omission has caused the biggest backlash to the head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna was named amongst the standbys, but missing out from the main squad would hurt him after the season he had. He was excellent for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, ending up as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Prasidh did the enforcer role to perfection, but lost out to Harshit Rana in the India squad. He had claimed 25 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 8.27. When things weren’t going well for the Titans, it was Krishna who provided the breakthroughs.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag offers a great all-round value with bat and ball. He is a destructive hitter who can bat anywhere in the batting order. Not many can hit the ball with ease like Parag can. He is also one of the best hitters of the hard-length bowling in the country, making him a valuable asset.

Parag had an outstanding IPL 2024, where he amassed 573 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 149. He couldn’t match that in the 2025 edition, but still managed 393 runs at 32.75 average and 166 strike rate.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj recently starred for India in the Test series against England, where he bowled his heart out. His exclusion, while not shocking, was significant enough.

Siraj picked 16 wickets from 15 games in IPL 2025 for the Gujarat Titans at an economy of 9.16. But with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana preferred ahead, Siraj could not get into the Asia Cup 2025 squad.