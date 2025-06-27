News
Jasprit Bumrah Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

India Practice Session Updates: Key Fast Bowlers Miss Practice Before ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 27, 2025
4 min read

He bowled the most overs by Indian pacer in the Headingley Test.

Jasprit Bumrah Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Indian cricket team started their preparations for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham, a venue where India have not tasted a victory in the last 58 years. Team India hit nets for the first time since their Headingley Test defeat by five wickets. England have now taken 1-0 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

How did the Training Session go?

All 18 members of India’s squad marked their presence at the ground. However, all three pacers who took part in the Headingley Test didn’t bowl in the nets. Krishna missed out on bowling and drill activities while the entire team enjoyed an intense training session. Mohammed Siraj spent a good amount of time in the nets, but not for bowling. Siraj played good 30-40 balls and focused on his defence. On the sidelines, head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted having long chats with pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep.

Rest for Jasprit Bumrah Likely Amid Workload Management Concerns

In all likelihood, Bumrah will take part in only three Tests of the five-match series due to workload management. He has already played one now and bowled nearly 44 overs across two innings, the most among Indian pacers. Hence, India will have to use him effectively and smartly as all eyes are on his fitness. Despite being on the ground, him not taking part in any on-field activities, raised questions about his participation in the second Test.

In the post-match press conference, Gambhir confirmed that the team doesn’t want to take any risk with Bumrah. He also mentioned that Bumrah will be closely monitored and his participation will be evaluated game-by-game. With only four days separating the second and third Test at Lord’s, Bumrah might be rested for the Edgbaston game.

ALSO READ: 

Why Bumrah Will Not Play All Five Tests?

Bumrah was overused during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 (BGT). He bowled 151.2 in nine innings, the most Indian bowler in the series. The right-arm pacer sustained a back stress-related lower back injury during the Sydney Test. The injury kept him away from the game for nearly three months. He returned to competitive cricket midway through IPL 2025 and played 12 games for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Bumrah was reportedly asked to captain India’s Test team after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement in May. However, he turned down the offer made by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee due to workload management. He confirmed the BCCI that he would play only three Tests out of the five.

Horror Test Record at Edgbaston

India haven’t won a Test match at Edgbaston in the past 58 years. And going the Test without their premium pacer could be a suicide. In eight matches played at Edgbaston, India lost seven, while one Test resulted in a draw. However, it’s not the first time India have found themselves in such positions. They have always found ways to conquer the challenges, and it will be no different.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test
England
Gautam Gambhir
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Key India Women's Player Harleen Deol Doubtful For T20I Series Opener vs England

Key India Women’s Player Doubtful For T20I Series Opener vs England

11:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Need To Make Bowling Strong’: Discarded From England Tests, Mohammed Shami Gives Stern Warning After Headingley Loss

‘Need To Make Bowling Strong’: Discarded From England Tests, India Pacer Gives Stern Warning After Headingley Loss

8:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ENG-W vs IND-W T20Is Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women T20I Series in India and UK?

ENG W vs IND W T20Is Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women T20I Series in India and UK?

The five-match series will begin on June 28.
6:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘It’s a No Brainer’: Former Aussie Captain Wants India To Include Kuldeep Yadav After Toothless Bowling Attack in 1st ENG vs IND Test

‘It’s a No Brainer’: Former Aussie Captain Wants India To Include X-Factor Player After Toothless Bowling Attack in 1st ENG vs IND Test

5:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Country Over My Child’ – Delhi Capitals Head Coach Praises KL Rahul For His Exceptional Commitment Ahead of England Test Series

KL Rahul has smashed three centuries and four fifties since he become a father.
11:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
Yashasvi Jasiwal Sunil Gavaskar R Sridhar ENG vs IND 1st Test

Former India Coach Slams Sunil Gavaskar, Stuart Broad For Harshly Criticising Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Dropped Catches During ENG vs IND 1st Test

He was guilty of four out of the eight catches dropped by Indian players.
8:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
