News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Vaibhav Suryavanshi ENG U19 vs IND U19
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes 19-Ball 48 With 5 Sixes, Kanishk Chouhan, Rocky Flintoff Impress As India U19 Beat England U19 in 1st ODI

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 27, 2025
3 min read

India Under 19 beat England Under 19 by 4 wickets.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi ENG U19 vs IND U19

Rajasthan Royals (RR) rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a brisk 48-run knock to help India Under-19 beat England Under-19 by seven wickets on Friday, June 27. Chasing a 176-run target, the visitors raced to the target with 156 balls to spare after the disciplined bowling unit, led by Kanishk Chouhan’s three-fer, laid the foundation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Show

In reply to a modest 175-run target, Vaibhav Suryavanshi single-handedly put India in the driver’s seat, setting the tone for India’s chase. His innings was laced with five sixes and three fours, striking at 252.3. Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre also played some crisp shots early on as India crossed the 50-run mark in the sixth over. The openers put 71-run stand for the first wicket after AM French dismissed the 14-year-old, who missed out on well deserved half-century.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

However, the Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) batter raised hopes for England’s comeback. India then lost another couple of wickets in quick succession, finding themselves at 99/3, with Mhatre walking back on 21 off 30 balls and Maulyarajsinh Chavda getting 16 off 15.

Later, Vihaan Malhotra and Abhimanyu Kundu forged a small partnership and ensured that India wouldn’t lose a wicket in a cluster. However, Kundu stood tall and finished the game for India with 156 balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 45 runs that came off just 34 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Rahul Kumar was not out on 17 off 25 balls.

French was the most successful bowler for England with two wickets in his six-over spell. Jack Home and Ralphie Albert were the others who picked up a wicket each.

ALSO READ: 

India U19 Bowlers Fire Collectively

Asked to bowl, Indian bowlers ripped apart England’s batting lineup and bundled them for a below-par target of 174 runs. Henil Patel drew the first blood by dismissing opener BJ Dawkins for 18 off 29, setting the tone upfront.

Issac Mohammed (42) and Ben Mayes (16) tried to steady the innings after an early wicket. The duo accumulated 37 runs off just 25 balls for the second wicket. However, the momentum was short-lived after Mohammed Ennan broke the crucial partnership, picking up a wicket of Issac on 42. Ambrish then dismissed Ben Mayes (16) soon after, reducing England to 80/3. But Chouhan ran through the middle order as the hosts lost four wickets inside 42 runs. Chouhan picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell that included a maiden.

The lone bright spot for England was Rocky Flintoff, son of former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Rocky played a dogged 56-run knock, helping his side post a respectable total. He stood tall with his gritty knock when the wickets were falling from the other end. His 90-ball knock was laced with 3 sixes and as many fours, striking at 62.22. England were eventually bundled out for 174 in 43.1 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
ENG U19 vs IND U19
Kanishk Chouhan
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

CSK Might Have Eyes On Brother Of Popular Overseas Player At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2026 Auction

CSK Might Have Eyes On Brother Of Popular Overseas Player At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2026 Auction

9:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians could look to sign Jonny Bairstow in the IPL 2026 auction.

3 Teams That Could Target Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He was terrific in the IPL 2025 playoffs after coming in as a replacement.
8:27 pm
Sandip Pawar
Bevon Jacobs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes New Zealand Debut After Learning-Filled IPL 2025 Stint

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder managed just 26 runs in 3 ILT20 matches
6:41 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI

CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI

6:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians could trade a batter to LSG for an Indian pacer ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Desperate Mumbai Indians Could Ponder Surprise LSG Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

4:53 pm
Sandip Pawar
As the teams prepare for the IPL 2026 auction, the batters of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are regaining their form.

PBKS, Gujarat Titans Stars on Verge of Release Before IPL 2026 Auction Find Form in MLC 2025

Both have performed well in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for Washington Freedom.
2:56 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.