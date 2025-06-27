Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes 19-Ball 48 With 5 Sixes, Kanishk Chouhan, Rocky Flintoff Impress As India U19 Beat England U19 in 1st ODI

India Under 19 beat England Under 19 by 4 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a brisk 48-run knock to help India Under-19 beat England Under-19 by seven wickets on Friday, June 27. Chasing a 176-run target, the visitors raced to the target with 156 balls to spare after the disciplined bowling unit, led by Kanishk Chouhan’s three-fer, laid the foundation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Show

In reply to a modest 175-run target, Vaibhav Suryavanshi single-handedly put India in the driver’s seat, setting the tone for India’s chase. His innings was laced with five sixes and three fours, striking at 252.3. Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre also played some crisp shots early on as India crossed the 50-run mark in the sixth over. The openers put 71-run stand for the first wicket after AM French dismissed the 14-year-old, who missed out on well deserved half-century.

However, the Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) batter raised hopes for England’s comeback. India then lost another couple of wickets in quick succession, finding themselves at 99/3, with Mhatre walking back on 21 off 30 balls and Maulyarajsinh Chavda getting 16 off 15.

Later, Vihaan Malhotra and Abhimanyu Kundu forged a small partnership and ensured that India wouldn’t lose a wicket in a cluster. However, Kundu stood tall and finished the game for India with 156 balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 45 runs that came off just 34 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Rahul Kumar was not out on 17 off 25 balls.

French was the most successful bowler for England with two wickets in his six-over spell. Jack Home and Ralphie Albert were the others who picked up a wicket each.

India U19 Bowlers Fire Collectively

Asked to bowl, Indian bowlers ripped apart England’s batting lineup and bundled them for a below-par target of 174 runs. Henil Patel drew the first blood by dismissing opener BJ Dawkins for 18 off 29, setting the tone upfront.

Issac Mohammed (42) and Ben Mayes (16) tried to steady the innings after an early wicket. The duo accumulated 37 runs off just 25 balls for the second wicket. However, the momentum was short-lived after Mohammed Ennan broke the crucial partnership, picking up a wicket of Issac on 42. Ambrish then dismissed Ben Mayes (16) soon after, reducing England to 80/3. But Chouhan ran through the middle order as the hosts lost four wickets inside 42 runs. Chouhan picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell that included a maiden.

The lone bright spot for England was Rocky Flintoff, son of former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Rocky played a dogged 56-run knock, helping his side post a respectable total. He stood tall with his gritty knock when the wickets were falling from the other end. His 90-ball knock was laced with 3 sixes and as many fours, striking at 62.22. England were eventually bundled out for 174 in 43.1 overs.

