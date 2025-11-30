2 Perfect Overseas PBKS Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

PBKS will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse INR 11.50 crore.

Punjab Kings will be one of the few franchises to enter the IPL 2026 auction with a low purse. After a near-perfect run last season, the runners-up have made only five releases from their previous squad. They have 21 players, so the Punjab management has only four spots to fill in the mini auction on December 16. They have the second-lowest purse of INR 11.50 crore.

Let’s take a look at two overseas PBKS targets that could be valuable additions to the PBKS squad 2026, in their aspiration to cross that final hurdle.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Following the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell in the PBKS released players 2026 list, the franchise now needs an overseas spin-bowling all-rounder who could also contribute with the willow in the lower order. The veteran Sri Lankan player, Wanindu Hasaranga, fits perfectly in the PBKS targets list for the IPL 2026 auction.

The spin wizard has snared 46 scalps in his 37 IPL appearances so far. Moreover, during his three-year stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he had also put up some crucial runs at a strike rate of 117.85 in the 2023 edition.

Hasaranga also maintains a solid batting record across the global 20-over leagues, including the International League T20 (ILT20), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and the Lankan Premier League (LPL).

Wiaan Mulder

The South African all-rounder could prove to be a perfect replacement for Aaron Hardie. Notably, the franchise had acquired the 26-year-old for INR 1.25 crore. But the Australian player failed to manage a single appearance in 2025.

However, PBKS have already built up a strong batting lineup and are set to follow the same template in the following season. But they could add the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player, Wiaan Mulder, as one of the top PBKS targets for the IPL 2026 auction.

Though the Protea all-rounder managed only nine runs in his solitary IPL fixture so far, he possesses a decent record in the SA20 tournament. Mulder has put up 603 runs in 32 fixtures of the league across three editions. He has also chipped in with a few crucial strikes with the ball to register nine wickets in his SA20 tally.

