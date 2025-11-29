2 Perfect RCB Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

The will look to find backup options in the mini auction on December 16.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have a well-balanced squad heading into the IPL 2026 auction. With most of their core players retained, the focus will now be on identifying the right RCB IPL 2026 auction targets for some backup options. They have kept 17 players from their title-winning team, leaving them with eight slots to fill and a remaining purse of INR 16.40 crore.

Since they do not have many areas to fix, they will mostly focus on an Indian batter and an overseas pacer as a backup for Josh Hazlewood. Let’s look at two perfect RCB target players for the IPL 2026 auction on December 16.

Mahipal Lomror

RCB, on the retention deadline, released players like Mayank Agarwal and Swastik Chikara. Now they do not have many options in the squad as batting backups. Among the RCB IPL 2026 auction targets, one player they can seriously consider is Mahipal Lomror. He was with the Gujarat Titans last season but didn’t get to play any matches and was released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

So far in his IPL career, Lomror has played 40 matches and scored 527 runs. He made his debut in 2018 for the Rajasthan Royals, and he was bought by the RCB in 2022. Having already played three seasons for them, he naturally fits into the list of potential RCB target players for the upcoming mini auction.

As of late, he has been active in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 season for Rajasthan. If he performs well in the matches leading up to the auction, he could catch the attention of several franchises, especially RCB. Earlier this month, in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 4, he scored an unbeaten 128 against Hyderabad.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry could be an important addition for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, especially after they released Lungi Ngidi. RCB need an overseas pacer who can also back up Josh Hazlewood. While Nuwan Thushara is in the squad, Henry’s experience could strengthen their attack. He is likely to be one of the top RCB IPL 2026 auction targets.

The New Zealand fast bowler has been in strong form across formats. In the T20 Blast earlier this year, he took 16 wickets in 10 matches. He followed up his form in The Hundred 2025, claiming four wickets in two games. In 11 T20Is, he has taken 14 wickets so far. While he may not cost too much, RCB and other teams will see him as one of RCB target players in the IPL 2026 auction.

