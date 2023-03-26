IPL 2023: 3 Big RCB Players Doubtful To Start In The First Half Of The Season

Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Rajat Patidar are doubtful to start in the first half of the IPL 2023 season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the few current teams that is yet to win the IPL title. Considering the depth RCB has added to their batting lineup, skipper Faf du Plessis will try to improve his team's fortunes in this IPL 2023 season.

However, the three-time IPL runners-up have been dealt with a big setback before the beginning of this campaign as three big names are looking doubtful to play in at least the first half of the IPL 2023 campaign.

RCB players set to miss the first half of the IPL 2023 season

Due to international obligations, Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is also scheduled to miss the opening four games. He is their primary spin-bowling option, and his departure will undoubtedly be felt by the organisation.

RCB is also going to be without Josh Hazlewood for an unspecified amount of time. After failing to recuperate from an Achilles injury, the right-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This means that RCB will enter the IPL 2023 season with the prospect of Hazlewood missing the first half of the tournament.

Rajat Patidar has also joined the list of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players who are expected to miss the first half of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a heel injury.

Patidar scored 333 runs in seven matches of IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 152.75, with his highlight being a spectacular century against the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens, which sealed RCB's passage into Qualifier 2. He will be sorely missed by the Bangalore franchise.

- Will Jacks ruled out.

- Josh Hazelwood recovering from injury.

- Rajat Patidar doubtful for first half.

- Hasaranga will miss initial games. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2023

Glenn Maxwell's injury also could have been a major setback for RCB. On his birthday, he sustained a leg injury that forced him to miss at least three months of cricket. But the good news is he is back now. His backup option Will Jacks, the 24-year-old English batter, suffered a muscular injury during the recently finished tour of Bangladesh and will miss his maiden appearance in the world's biggest T20 tournament. New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named as his replacement.

What’s next for RCB?

RCB has established a fantastic core group. They have routinely been good enough to make the playoffs over the last three seasons. Availability worries aside, Bangalore offers a strong mix of spin and pace hitters.

With Mohammad Siraj, and Harshal Patel, they have a strong fast bowling combination. Reece Topley, David Willey, and Siddharth Kaul, their backups, are also in good form.