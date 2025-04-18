3 Reasons Why Dewald Brevis is a Perfect Fit at CSK For IPL 2025

He has been roped in as an injury replacement.

South African youngster Dewald Brevis joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday. The 21-year-old was named as a replacement for the injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

Brevis also joins the franchise at a time when the five-time champions are in desperate need to bolster their batting lineup. This is more so the case after the forced withdrawal of the Super Kings’ regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

So, why is Dewald Brevis a perfect fit for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025? We take a look.

Lack of batters with attacking intent

One of the major problems with the Chennai Super Kings is the absence of batters with genuine attacking intent. There is Rachin Ravindra, who began the tournament with knocks of 65* and 41 against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

However, the New Zealand batter has blown hot and cold during recent matches. Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Devon Conway have also not performed up to their full potential. To an extent, only Shivam Dube has performed up to those expectations recently, with scores of 42, 31*, and 43*. Apart from these three games, however, Dube hasn’t done particularly well.

Big-hitting abilities

Another thing the teams lack this season is big-hitters. Dewald Brevis, dubbed Baby AB, might provide the solution to that. Brevis has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and while his numbers in the IPL (230 runs in 10 matches) don’t do much justice, it’s his ability to hit from the word go that makes Brevis a great choice for CSK.

As far as his recent exploits in the T20s are concerned, Brevis played in the SA20 for MI Cape Town, scoring 291 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 184.17.

ALSO READ:

Immense experience of playing franchise leagues

The SA20 and the IPL aren’t the only leagues that Brevis has played. He has also played in leagues like the Caribbean Premier League, as well as Major Cricket Leagues in the USA. His exposure to playing in big leagues will go a long way in adapting himself to the IPL once again.

With Rahul Tripathi enduring a poor form in IPL 2025, it only makes sense for Brevis to replace him in the playing XI. However, that would mean limited or no chances for Devon Conway, who has been known to produce excellent returns with the bat. Thus, Chennai Super Kings should try out playing Dewald Brevis in the XI.

