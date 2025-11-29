4 Perfect LSG Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

Their options include a New Zealand player.

The Lucknow Super Giants will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 22.95 crore. They will look to fill the remaining six spots that will be part of the LSG IPL 2026 auction targets list. On the retention deadline day, they kept 17 players from last season. Additionally, they traded in Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians.

Their squad is almost complete for the new season, but they still need to cover a few remaining gaps. So, let’s look at four LSG target players for the IPL 2026 auction on December 16.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, and he will be one of the most demanded names at the auction. Even though he is in the later stage of his career, Russell can still be a strong addition for LSG. He fits well in their setup, and his bowling makes him even more useful. He will be high on the LSG target players list for the IPL 2026 auction.

LSG have kept Mitchell Marsh as their all-rounder, but he has not been bowling much lately. This means they will look for an all-rounder who can bowl pace, and Russell could be a good option, especially for the death overs. His power hitting also gives LSG a strong finisher, which further makes his case for the LSG IPL 2026 auction targets.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar could be one of the LSG IPL 2026 auction targets too, as a backup spin option. They released Ravi Bishnoi after his dip in form last season. Although they have retained Digvesh Rathi, who performed well, LSG will still need another spinner to support him.

Rahul Chahar did not get a game for SRH last season, but he is quite experienced with 75 IPL wickets under his name. This makes him a strong option for LSG in the auction.

Sanjay Yadav

Sanjay Yadav could be one of the underrated names added to the LSG target players list. In the TNPL 2025 season, he scored 196 runs in eight matches at an average of 32.66, including two half-centuries.

In domestic cricket, he has scored 546 runs in 31 innings and picked up 21 wickets in 25 innings. With his all-around ability, he can be used as a useful backup option.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy has been in good form for New Zealand, taking 35 wickets in 21 T20Is and 21 wickets in 11 ODIs in 2025. He can be a good choice for the LSG target players list.

LSG has picked New Zealand pacers before, like Matt Henry and William O’Rourke. Now, Duffy could be one of the LSG IPL 2026 auction targets, and he may attract a lot of interest in the mini auction.

