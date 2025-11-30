4 Perfect Overseas DC Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

They desperately need a top-order batter.

Delhi Capitals had a strong start last season but lost their rhythm in the second half, eventually finishing fifth and missing the playoffs. The DC targets will focus on filling some backup options, with seven spots to fill, including five overseas slots with a purse of INR 21.80 crore.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, DC kept 17 players from their previous season squad. They also traded Donovan Ferreira to the Rajasthan Royals and brought in Nitish Rana before the retention deadline.

Here are four out of the five perfect overseas players who could be on the DC targets list for the mini auction on December 16.

Ben Duckett

Delhi Capitals tried many opening combinations last season, but none of the openers performed well. This was one of the main reasons why the second half of their season did not go as planned. They also released Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, who had disappointing seasons with the bat. Now, the team does not have any overseas top-order batter to accompany KL Rahul.

One player who might feature in the DC targets list is Ben Duckett. The England opener has a strike rate of 153.64 in 20 T20Is. In the eight matches he has played this year, Duckett has scored 212 runs. He plays attacking cricket at the top, and he might be the player Delhi Capitals are missing in their lineup.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the retention deadline day after scoring only 48 runs in six innings at an average of just eight. With these numbers, it was expected that PBKS would let him go. But he will be back in the auction, and he could be one of the names on the DC targets list.

Recently, Maxwell has been used as a finisher in T20Is. If he joins the Delhi Capitals, he can play the same role. He also offers useful spin bowling, which can reduce the pressure on other bowlers. In the IPL, he has scored 2,819 runs in 135 innings at an average of 23.88 and has taken 41 wickets. With his all-round ability, he could be among the key DC target players at the IPL 2026 auction. With the small boundary dimensions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it could also work in Maxwell’s favour.

Rachin Ravindra

The Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could be on the radar and is likely to be one of the DC targets in the IPL 2026 auction. He was released by Chennai Super Kings after a disappointing season, but he still has the talent to do well in the league.

If DC try to sign him, he can open the innings or bat at No.3. He can also bowl two to three overs of spin when needed. So far, he has scored 413 runs in 18 IPL matches.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry could be an important addition for the Delhi Capitals. They need an overseas fast bowler who can play as a backup for Mitchell Starc, and even though Dushmantha Chameera is already in the squad, Henry’s experience would make their bowling stronger. Because of this, he is likely to be one of the top DC targets at the IPL 2026 auction.

The New Zealand pacer has been in good form across formats this year. In the IPL, Matt Henry has played six matches so far. He played two games for PBKS in 2017 and four matches for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 season.

