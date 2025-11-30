4 Perfect Overseas GT Target Players at IPL 2026 Auction

They have retained 20 players.

The IPL 2026 retention list was announced recently, with the franchises now shifting their focus to the mini auction. As they look to complete the squad, fans would be curious to know the GT target players.

The Shubman Gill-led side reached the playoffs last season but could not get past Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Before the IPL retentions deadline, Gujarat Titans retained most of their squad without any major releases as expected.

Gerald Coetzee was the most notable star who could not make it into the GT retained players 2026. Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, and Kulwant Khejroliya were other names in the GT released players 2026. Sherfane Rutherford was traded out to Mumbai Indians ahead of the retention deadline.

Following this, the GT remaining purse has INR 12.90 crore — the third lowest among all teams. Before we get into who will GT buy in the IPL 2026 auction, it must be noted that their budget might not allow them to get any popular targets. Here we take a look at five players who could be GT target players at the mini auction on December 16.

Liam Livingstone

Gujarat Titans, who had chosen to play Rutherford over Glenn Phillips, have opted to keep the latter and trade out the former. They could look to get another lower-middle-order batter in the auction. Cameron Green and Andre Russell will most likely fetch big amounts in the auction. But Liam Livingstone can be one of the GT target players at the IPL 2026 auction. His stocks are currently low and should be in the Titans’ budget.

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is a low-profile player and can be in the GT target players. The Protea pace bowling all-rounder would be a good asset to Gujarat Titans. He is a terrific hitter down the order and has improved his bowling. Recently, he smashed 90, 27, and 30* in the fifty-over games against India A. Potgieter has played some handy knocks for Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise in the SA20.

𝐖 0 𝐖 1 𝐖 1 – Potgieter weaves his magic with the ball 🪄



Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson has played for the franchise before, and he could be one of GT targe players for the upcoming auction. The franchise does not have a backup overseas pacer for Kagiso Rabada. Johnson had a poor campaign for KKR in the previous season, but has the potential to find good success.

Anrich Nortje

With Gerald Coetzee in the GT released players 2026 list, the franchise could look at a like-for-like replacement in Anrich Nortje. The South African fast bowler had a disappointing campaign earlier this year due to injury issues. But he has returned to full fitness and is likely to be in the GT target players for the IPL 2026 auction.

