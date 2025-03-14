Punjab Kings will be looking to clinch their maiden IPL title this year.

Another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us and teams have begun preparations already. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one of the franchises aiming to clinch their maiden IPL title. The franchise had reached the final of the tournament back in 2014, and despite boasting of reputed players over the years, the team hasn’t lived up to the full potential.

This year, Punjab Kings will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired for INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise went for a major revamp after having retained just two uncapped players in Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. At the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings welcomed back the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, while also acquiring Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Here’s a look at players whose form will be crucial in IPL 2025:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will have his task cut out for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. More so because of the fact that he is the most experienced Indian spinner in the squad. Chahal, though, is someone who is reliable and because of that his form will be crucial. He will be expected to lead the team’s spin-bowling attack by example. The former RCB and Rajasthan Royals player has aggregated 39 wickets from 29 matches across the last two seasons of the IPL. Who knows, maybe a high-flying Chahal could even help change the fortunes of Punjab Kings afterall.

Glenn Maxwell

He has been here, done that, quite literally. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell returns to the franchise he last represented in 2021. Maxwell had a forgettable IPL 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring just 52 runs and taking six wickets in 10 matches.

Which is why he will be looking for a fresh start with Punjab Kings. In his last season with the Kings four years ago, Maxwell amassed 513 runs from 15 matches (Six fifties), so maybe he can take inspiration from that performance.

Arshdeep Singh

It goes without saying that Arshdeep Singh will be expected to do well for Punjab Kings. He is a versatile and consistent bowler who can excel in any given match situation, be it in the powerplay or in the death overs. Barring an injury setback, consistency shouldn’t be a concern for the India speedster, who took 19 wickets from 14 matches last season.

Prabhsimran Singh

Being retained for the season comes with its own challenges. Prabhsimran Singh will be expected to put up flawless performances this season, and this time around, he will have Josh Inglis most likely opening with him. Prabhsimran knows a thing or two about explosive starts and his role this season will not be different. He has racked up more than 300 runs in each of the last two IPL editions, including a century against Delhi Capitals in 2023.

