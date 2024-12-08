5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL

Despite the illustrious names, the franchise is yet to win their maiden IPL title.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) might have yet to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title but have made a reputation over the years for boasting some of the most illustrious names in world cricket.

Looking back at their history, the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise has got the services of some of the distinguished names but the closest they could come to lifting the title was in 2014 when they qualified for the Final but lost to eventual winners Kolkata Knight Riders.

Discussing those legendary names, in this article we take a look at the top 5 overseas stars for PBKS over the years.

Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh became a household name following his remarkable performance for the PBKS (then Kingd XI Punjab) during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The left-handed batter amassed 616 runs in just 11 matches, earning the Orange Cap as the league’s highest run-scorer in its debut edition.

Marsh’s stellar batting made him a standout player in the lucrative tournament. In 2011, the Australian batter returned to PBKS and delivered another impressive campaign. Scoring 504 runs in 14 games at a striking rate of 146.51, he emerged as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the season.

His final IPL appearance came in 2017, but he struggled to replicate his earlier success. Following a lacklustre performance, PBKS decided to part ways with him. Across his nine-year stint with Punjab, Marsh accumulated 2477 runs in 71 matches at a strike rate of 132.74. He remained the franchise’s all-time leading run-scorer until 2022.

David Miller

South African batter David Miller began his IPL journey with Punjab in 2012, but it was during the 2013 season that he truly cemented his place in the PBKS lineup with an impressive performance. In his second IPL season, Miller amassed 418 runs across 12 matches with an outstanding strike rate of 164.56. Notably, he delivered a scintillating 101-run knock off just 38 balls against RCB, marking his maiden IPL century.

The following year, Punjab finished as runners-up, with Miller contributing significantly by scoring 446 runs in 16 matches at an excellent strike rate of 149.16. Representing PBKS until 2019, the Proteas left-hander accumulated 1974 runs in 84 matches over seven seasons, maintaining a solid strike rate of 139.40.

Chris Gayle

West Indies opener Chris Gayle, widely recognized for his loyalty to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, also delivered remarkable performances during his four-year tenure with Punjab Kings (PBKS). In 41 appearances for the franchise, Gayle amassed 1,339 runs at an impressive strike rate of 143.20.

Teaming up with KL Rahul, Gayle bolstered Punjab’s top order in his first two seasons. Notably, in 2020, he scored 490 runs across 13 matches with an exceptional strike rate of 153.60, finishing as the sixth-highest run-scorer of the season. While the iconic Caribbean player hasn’t officially retired from the league, he hasn’t featured in any IPL matches since 2021.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, currently a key player for RCB in the IPL, once played a pivotal role for PBKS, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess. His debut season with PBKS in 2014 was remarkable, as he amassed 552 runs in 16 matches at an extraordinary strike rate of 187.75. This stellar performance made him the third-highest run-scorer of the season and solidified his position within the PBKS lineup.

However, after that outstanding season, Maxwell struggled to replicate similar success in the following editions for Punjab. In 2021, PBKS decided to part ways with him, leading to his acquisition by RCB during the auction. Over his tenure with PBKS from 2014 to 2020, Maxwell accumulated 1383 runs in 70 matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 157.69.

Kagiso Rabada

The Proteas speedster is the leading overseas bowler with the most number of wickets in the PBKS jersey. With his ability to bowl with the new ball and hard lengths in the middle and death overs, Kagiso Rabada has picked up a total 41 wickets at an impressive strike rate 16.53.

Also his ability to bowl north of 140 kmph consistently made him a valuable asset in the PBKS pace battery. The 29-year-old fast bolwer was eventually let go by the franchise ahead of the recent IPL 2025 auction.

