5 Indian wicketkeepers set to be available in the auction with retention doubtful

We look at five wicketkeeper batters set to be available for the IPL 2025 auction.

Quality wicketkeeper batters are always on the priority list of teams in the mega auction, for they play a crucial role in the formation. With another mega auction coming, franchises will go after at least a couple of top players in this category to fill the side.

Several quality wicketkeeper batters will be available, opening options for teams to strengthen this area. The goal will be to grab young players who can act as long-term investments for years to come.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma might be released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for multiple reasons ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Firstly, his performances have come down significantly in the last two seasons after a terrific IPL 2022, which hurt PBKS in the 2024 season. Then, they also have Prabhsimran Singh, who is younger and looks a brighter prospect than Jitesh to retain.

However, Jitesh is a solid talent and has shown good wicketkeeping skills whenever he has played. Further, he can be flexible with his batting position, which makes him a crucial middle-order batter. That teams don’t have to use an overseas slot to have someone like Jitesh makes him a solid prospect.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul might be looking like a surprising name in this section, but Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might release him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The sore relationship between Rahul and team owners was visible during IPL 2024, and Rahul has done nothing significant for the franchise to get retention. His intent has been a forever issue, which is not ideal for fast-moving T20s.

If Rahul comes into the auction, several teams might like to include him, given his superior skillsets. Given he also has leadership and wicketkeeping qualities, he can be an all-round package for any T20 side. However, he can’t bat with the same intentions and will have to revamp his approach.

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous cycle but is unlikely to get retained ahead of the mega auction. Teams can’t look at long-term investments in Saha, but he is a quality player. He has vast experience playing in the league and knows all the venues well.

Maybe Saha’s age is not on his side, but his wicketkeeping skills are still as good as ever. He will feature across formats for Bengal and might get into the rhythm with the bat as well. If Saha endures a fine domestic season, the possibility of him getting picked will increase.

Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat is a solid option to have in an IPL team, for he ticks multiple boxes sides look for. Anuj is a young Indian batter who has good wicketkeeping skills. That means teams can lock him as a long-term investment, and he can also be flexible with his batting position.

Rawat has previously played with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL and gained much-needed experience. That will help him become better, and he has obvious talent, which would help him do better than previous editions. He might fetch a handsome amount in the IPL auction, with several teams going after him.

Dhruv Jurel

Among the most talented players in the country, Dhruv Jurel might be released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction by Rajasthan Royals. Given their team combination, RR will have to take a bold move and let Jurel go. That would open a golden opportunity for several sides to get a world-class talent who offers multiple duties.

First of all, Jurel is a fine batting talent and is a serious contender to be an all-format batter in the coming days. Later, he also offers wicketkeeping duties and has shown good technique with the gloves. A young Indian talent who can bat anywhere and keep wickets is always a solid asset to have.

