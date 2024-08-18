Video of teenage girl bowling with Jasprit Bumrah's action goes viral

The girl could be seen bowling with impressive precision to a batter in the nets.

Jasprit Bumrah, ever since his foray, has been a matchwinner and is one of the best bowlers currently in the world.

Not just young boys, but now girls have also started imitating Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the girl could be seen wearing her school uniform and imitating Bumrah's action with impressive precision while bowling to a batter in the nets.

The video of a schoolgirl's unique bowling action has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers who are impressed by her rare and unconventional technique.

Users on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have pointed out her strong run-up and potential to become a promising fast bowler, with some even lauding her as a future star of Indian women's cricket.

Not only boys but Girls have also started Coping Jasprit Bumrah action

BCCI should mentor this Girl 🧒 pic.twitter.com/bbp7n8ecS5 — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) August 17, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has evolved into a household name in world cricket

Bumrah played a clinical role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 win earlier this year in June and his fandom has been ever-increasing.

Jasprit Bumrah has gained widespread recognition in the cricketing world and has evolved into a household name for his unique and highly effective bowling style, which is extremely difficult to replicate. Since his international debut for India in 2016, his talent and unorthodox bowling technique have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts across the world.

The 30-year-old Bumrah has become a key figure in India's pace bowling lineup, garnering a reputation for his deadly yorkers and diverse bowling variations. His success has made him a role model for many, with aspiring cricketers attempting to emulate his bowling action.

