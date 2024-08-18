Kagiso Rabada misses equalling Aussie legend by a whisker in the WI vs SA Test match

Rabada fell just one scalp short of levelling the Australian's record.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada narrowly missed out on equalling a record held by an Aussie great during the recently-concluded second Test between West Indies and South Africa.

South Africa won the second game and in the process, won the two-Test WI vs SA series 1-0 after a draw in the opening match.

However, Rabada failed to level terms with former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath for the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets.

Rabada, who is currently on 299 Test wickets could have levelled McGrath to 300 Test wickets in the same number of games (64) as the Aussie, had the Proteas taken another scalp in the game.

Notably, veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin is the first on the list, having achieved the feat in 54 matches.

South Africa keeps WTC Final hopes alive with win over West Indies

Speaking about the match, Rabada finished with 4 wickets and helped the visitors win the contest by 40 runs.

South Africa’s Test series success over West Indies also kept an outside chance alive for a place in next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The victory against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown on Saturday (August 17) marked their second win in six Tests for the 2023-25 cycle, lifting them to fifth place in the standings.

However, to have any hope of competing with the top-ranked India and second-placed Australia for a spot in next year’s one-off final, the Proteas will need to win at least five of their remaining six Test series.

This will be an uphill task for South Africa as their fixture includes two away matches against Bangladesh in October (pending confirmation) and four home matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the end of the year.

