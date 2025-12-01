5 Perfect SRH Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

The franchise has a purse of INR 25.50 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants was a significant change made by Sunrisers Hyderabad before announcing their retentions and releases. However, the 2016 IPL champions would now shift their focus to SRH targets for the IPL 2026 auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Since the appointment of Pat Cummins as their skipper, the franchise has developed an aggressive style of playing the game. The openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, are known to take the bowlers to the cleaners from ball one, and the management has given the players freedom to back their instincts.

Though most of their bases are covered for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to fill a few spots for back-ups. That being said, one of the things they will have to worry about in the SRH targets sheet would be a quality spinner to assist the likes of Zeeshan Ansari, who was one of their retentions.

Here are five players that the Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to bid for in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Ravi Bishnoi

The leg-spinner from Rajasthan was released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He can be of supreme use to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, considering his skills with respect to turning the ball with pace.

Ravi Bishnoi did not have the best of seasons in 2025, but he has the potential to be one of the promising talents in terms of spin bowling. To add to that, the franchise loves having leg-spinners who bowl quickly, and Bishnoi might just fit that criteria in SRH targets.

Mohit Sharma

The Orange Army already have Harshal Patel in the mix to take care of the death overs. With INR 25.50 crore in the bank, the franchise can afford to go hard at Mohit Sharma as one of SRH targets, considering his performance in the tournament in the last couple of seasons.

In addition to that, the Indian right-handed pacer has a terrific back-of-the-hand slower delivery to counter the death over surge, and will be of help at a venue like Hyderabad, where controlling the run-flow becomes a bit difficult, especially at the death end of an innings.

Jonny Bairstow

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have surely got their opening sorted. With the way Abhishek and Head have been playing for the past few years, the management would not make any changes at the top of the order.

However, bad form or injuries do not come informed. In that case, Jonny Bairstow would be one of the best names to have in SRH targets. The English wicketkeeper-batter can make sure that he keeps the tempo up and has showcased his aggressive style of play around the globe on multiple occasions.

Akash Madhwal

It was not a shock that the speedster was released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). But that doesn’t change Akash Madhwal’s performances over the years in the tournament. The pacer was previously with the Mumbai Indians and bowled well in the 2023 season, with 14 wickets in eight matches.

Moreover, the 32-year-old pacer is known to be clinical at the death, which should help the franchise keep the opposition down to a minimal total. The Orange Army has a good enough purse to go behind Madhwal, being one of the SRH targets in the IPL 2026 auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sunrisers Hyderabad let go of Adam Zampa ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but they could be targeting Wanindu Hasaranga. Zeeshan Ansari, who they are banking on, is also a leg-spinner, but Hasaranga will add a lot to the experience.

Another valid point could be that Abhishek Sharma can also roll his arm over. But the franchise would need a spinner who can take the ball away from the left-hander. And Hasaranga, with his googly, can be that option, if not for Ravi Bishnoi.

