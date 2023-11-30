5 Players LSG Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be a fascinating team to watch out for in the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024.

We have a look at the five players LSG can target in the mini-auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be a fascinating team to watch out for in the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. They have released as many as ten players from their squad and have a few areas to fill in the IPL 2024 auction. LSG have reached the playoffs in both seasons but failed to win any game in the knockout stages.

They have already traded Avesh Khan with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and taken Devdutt Padikkal in return. It was an intriguing move, as Avesh was a domestic pacer who could have provided value in all the phases. Moreover, LSG already had plenty of top-order batters, and Padikkal might not fit in the XI.

Check out the squad changes for Lucknow Supergiants in IPL 2024 – retained and released players. 🧐#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/TcaUGdzp7v — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 26, 2023

We have a look at the five players LSG can target in the mini-auction.

Shahrukh Khan

LSG might have so many top-order batters, but they lack a genuine finisher who can power the team to strong finishes by hitting the pacers hard in the death overs. Marcus Stoinis can do it, but LSG would want an Indian who can be replaced by a bowler in the other innings. Shahrukh Khan fits in nicely.

The tracks in Lucknow are relaid, which means they won’t be as sluggish. It will increase the value of Shahrukh Khan, who can be an absolute beast in the back end of the innings. Shahrukh might just be the right player for LSG somewhere at No. 7.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell will be an ideal middle-order batter for the Lucknow Super Giants. Mitchell is a terrific player of spin who can also thwack the pacers with his power. If Nicholas Pooran is slotted in the lower middle order, like last season, Mitchell can occupy No. 4 or No. 5 as per the requirement.

Mitchell also provides ample value with his bowling. The key thing is his ability to handle spin well, and it makes him a real deal for Lucknow, who don’t have too many batters for this role. His presence also helps Marcus Stoinis to take on the pacers and do the finishing job.

Also Read: 5 Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) because he was overpriced. But he might be one of the hot properties in the IPL 2024 auction due to being an Indian pace all-rounder. The impact player rule might have reduced the value of such players, but they still have a lot to offer if used properly.

Shardul Thakur has the wicket-taking knack and can bowl his different cutters in the middle and slog overs to stifle the batters. Then, Thakur also provides value with the willow, as he is a more than capable batter who can be relied on somewhere at No. 8. Thakur’s form wasn’t as good last season, but being an Indian increases his overall value, and LSG might go after him in the auction.

Hrithik Shokeen

Hrithik Shokeen won’t be a regular starter in Lucknow Super Giants, but he can be an ideal backup for Krishnappa Gowtham. Deepak Hooda endured a terrible season, and if he doesn’t step up, LSG will be left with Gowtham only as an off-spinner. Hence, they would want another right-arm finger spinner as a backup in the squad.

Hrithik Shokeen also provides value as a batter and can be used in the lower order if required. He also has previous experience of playing in the league, which will also help him. Hence, LSG’s IPL 2024 auction strategy might include Shokeen as a player to target.

Gerald Coetzee

Mark Wood is an injury-prone, and his availability will always be under the scanner. If he doesn’t play, LSG only have Naveen-ul-Haq as a genuine overseas pacer for IPL 2024. While Naveen is good, Lucknow Super Giants will look to add at least one more overseas pacer in the IPL 2024 auction.

Gerald Coetzee is one of the options who has a genuine pace like Wood and can hurry the batters at times. If Coetzee becomes expensive and out of budget, LSG can target one of Pat Cummins or Jhye Richardson. Cummins also provide some firepower with the bat and will be a better option than Richardson, who also has the pace and carry to disrupt the batters and act as a middle-overs enforcer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.