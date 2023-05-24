Mumbai Indians sensation Akash Madhwal equals record of RCB bowling legend

Mumbai Indians (MI) dismantled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Eliminator to stroll into Qualifier 2, where they will be facing Gujarat Titans (GT).

Mumbai Indians (MI) dismantled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Eliminator to stroll into Qualifier 2, where they will be facing Gujarat Titans (GT). It was a perfect game for the five-time champions, particularly with the ball, as LSG didn’t get any chance to make a comeback into the game.

MI’s bowling unit has been under scrutiny right from the start, as their key bowlers were missing due to injuries. There is no doubt that Mumbai Indians have one of the worst bowling attacks in the competition, yet they managed to reach here, which is commendable.

Just when things looked bleak, a young sensation named Akash Madhwal rose for the team and slowly carved a niche for himself in such a short span of time. While he bowled beautifully throughout the season, Akash saved his best for the playoffs in what was a must-win game for his team.

On Wednesday night, in a match followed across borders, Akash Madhwal wreaked havoc against LSG. Clearly, the Lucknow batters weren’t ready for this storm, as they kept falling like a pack of cards one after another.

Akash Madhwal equals the record of the legendary Anil Kumble

Akash Madhwal shattered numerous records against Lucknow Super Giants with the ball in Chennai. Akash Madhwal took a five-for while conceding only five runs, which is the joint-most economical five-for in the history of the league.

Previously, the legendary spinner Anil Kumble also took 5 wickets while giving away only five runs while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Cape Town in 2009. In that game, RR were bundled out for mere 58 runs, which is still the second-lowest IPL total.

Akash Madhwal has joined an elite club by equalling the record of Anil Kumble in the competition. The 29-year-old also registered the best-ever bowling figures in an IPL playoff game, which is a massive record for a bowler who was playing his maiden playoff game.

Akash bowled with accuracy and discipline, as he was easily the best performer of the match across teams. Akash Madhwal also ended up earning the Man of the Match award for his sensational efforts with the ball.

