Best Use Of DC Remaining Purse: Should They Splurge On An Overseas All-Rounder?

The franchise narrowly missed out on a playoffs berth last season.

When one looked at the points table last season after the initial four games, there would have been no doubts on whether the Delhi Capitals would qualify for the playoffs or not. But there’s a reason why the franchise will take decisions with the DC remaining purse very seriously.

The franchise ended in fifth place, just below the Mumbai Indians. Axar Patel & Co. missed the qualification by just one point.

Come retention deadline, Delhi Capitals let go of some big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, including the likes of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk. They traded Donovan Ferreira to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), which does come as a bit of a surprise. The South African batter has picked up serious pace under his wings in the franchise leagues, and could have been a value addition.

ALSO READ: DC Retained And Released Players 2026

However, the franchise has acquired the services of Nitish Rana from the RR, who will surely be playing in the middle order. Being a local boy, Rana will bring a lot of experience to the table. Additionally, he has been a consistent performer for his domestic side and also possesses leadership qualities.

The DC remaining purse now stands at INR 21.80 crore, with five overseas spots vacant for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. The management could go for an opener to walk out with KL Rahul. Having said that, the squad looks pretty settled with viable options and depth.

Your Tigers are ready to roar again in 2026 🐅❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/bYpLYf0Ayz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2025

ALSO READ:

How Can the Best Use Of DC Remaining Purse Be Made?

The franchise cannot go after all-rounders like Cameron Green, simply because they do not have the money in the DC remaining purse to tussle with the likes of CSK and KKR, who have a humongous purse. But what the franchise can do is look for smarter options to bolster their line-up.

Looking at their squad, it is pretty clear that the Delhi Capitals have most of their bases covered. Having Nitish Rana at No.4 would mean that they can afford to open their innings with Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul. Having a backup opener would be on the list of DC target players, and the management would be looking at someone like Tim Seifert.

The wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand has a proven track record at the top of the order and can take the attack to the opposition. This would help the Capitals in more ways than one because it would allow KL Rahul to play the anchor role, with everyone else batting around him. Having an aggressor at the top would definitely help Delhi Capitals, and with a DC remaining purse of INR 21.80 crore, they surely can pack a punch.

Another option would be to go after Tim Robinson. Again from New Zealand, the 23-year-old is known for his bat speed and has made a good name for himself in the brief career that he has managed so far. Robinson holds a T20I century against Australia, which came off just 65 deliveries – proving that he surely can hit the long ball.

Given the DC remaining purse and the overseas spots that remain to be filled, the Delhi Capitals can afford to splurge some of the money going after overseas talent. To say the least, it would not be a surprise if the DC target players list also has David Miller when they settle at the auction table on December 16.

The DC remaining purse would allow them to do that, while also adding another stable middle-order batter amongst their ranks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.