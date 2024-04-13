'They need to give him rest' - Veteran cricketer advices RCB to drop star player ahead of clash against SRH

Veteran West Indies cricketer Brian Lara recently opined on Mohammed Siraj’s poor form in the IPL 2024. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer has conceded runs at an excessively high rate of 10.41, as he continues to find the rhythm in the tournament.

Mohammed Siraj has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team and has not received a break for months now which is severely affecting the young pacer’s performance. The star player has been struggling with this form since the beginning of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier league.

Brian Lara advocated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team management to rest Mohammed Siraj for a few games considering he has consistently been involved in cricket without rest which is affecting RCB’s performance in the tournament.

Brian Lara advices Mental and Physical Rest for Mohammed Siraj

In a recent interview with Star Sports, the Caribbean cricketer lauded Mohammed Siraj’s bowling prowess in all the formats for the India cricket team. From Red Ball cricket to the fast past T-20 format, Siraj has actively registered scalps for the team, however the 30-year-old currently requires rest.

Lara discussed, "He should be given rest for a couple of reasons. He should think about what has been happening in the team. He is the same Siraj that we have seen taking wickets with the new ball whether it's in Test cricket, one-day cricket or even this format in T20. He has been a champion bowler for Team India, and even for RCB he has done well. But I feel he's not doing what he is required to do, he requires rest, not only mentally but physically as well because he has been playing a lot of cricket."

The legendary cricketer further advised Siraj to take some time off for himself, practice in the nets and make a strong comeback.

He added, "He’s played 4 tests against England, before that whatever series India was playing he has already been a part of the team. And he bowls a lot of overs. He looks a bit tired physically and mentally. And with this kind of hammering, it's difficult for any bowler to wake up the next day and feel alright. I also went through these situations where I got hammered by different batters, you have to give yourself a bit of time to relax, think about your game, work hard in the nets, work on your game and come back stronger like we have seen Siraj and I'm sure he'll come back stronger.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently stands on the last position of the IPL 2024 points table with only one victory in their bag.