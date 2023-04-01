Complete List of LSG Players Unavailable for First Half of IPL 2023

The team captained by KL Rahul will try to make up for last season's shortcomings and reach the distance this time. LSG will miss the service of Quinton De Kock for the first few games.

Quinton de Kock will not be able to join the team until April 3 due to his commitment to South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released seven players, who joined the mini-auction for a total of INR.23.35 crore. Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, and Rahul had dominated the batting the previous season, therefore LSG needed a middle-order batsman who could also close off games. They paid up to 16 crores for Nicholas Pooran's services.

Players unavailable to play for LSG in the first half of IPL 2023

Quinton De Kock

As a result, he will miss their season opener against the Delhi Capitals on April 1 and their second encounter against the Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

According to PTI, for the first two games of the IPL 2023, either Deepak Hooda or West Indian left-arm batsman Kyle Mayers would start the batting with KL Rahul. Mayers, on the other hand, is the favorite to start the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. In T20Is, he has a good strike rate of about 135. He was superb against South Africa on Sunday, scoring 27 from 51 balls.

Mohsin Khan

Nevertheless, Mohsin Khan, the standout player for the Super Giants last season, is slated to miss most of the IPL 2023 due to a shoulder ailment. Mohsin had surgery last year to remove blood clots from his bowling shoulder and is yet to start bowling, according to ESPNcricinfo. Despite being one of the finest bowlers in the last IPL season, his absence will undoubtedly have an influence on the Super Giants' bowling attack.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh pacer Moshin appeared in nine IPL games and got 14 wickets at an economy rate of less than six. (5.97) after making his debut with the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. He was a notable player with the Super Giants, who made the playoffs in their rookie season.