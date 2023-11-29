CSK CEO gives direct answer to MS Dhoni's chances of playing in IPL 2024

The current fitness status of the CSK captain is yet to be determined.

MS Dhoni was one of the players retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Despite initial speculation about retirement after the 2023 season, Dhoni expressed his commitment to return in 2024, emphasizing his gratitude to fans nationwide for their unwavering support.

Throughout the 2023 IPL season, fans sporting CSK yellow jerseys with Dhoni's name became a distinctive sight, even during away games. The current fitness status of the CSK captain is yet to be determined, but the franchise's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan remains optimistic about Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024.

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is thalaivan (our leader is our leader)," Kasi Viswanathan said in a video shared by CSK.

Dhoni struggled with his knee all throughout last season

During much of the 2023 season, Dhoni grappled with a knee injury, evident in the heavy strapping on his knee. Despite the condition, he continued to keep wickets for CSK. Subsequently, earlier in June this year, Dhoni underwent a successful left knee surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Post-surgery, he has diligently trained in Ranchi, multiple times since the conclusion of the 2023 season.

As the lone active player who captained a team in the inaugural 2008 IPL edition, Dhoni is widely regarded as one of India's most successful captains. Leading CSK to a record-tying fifth title in the previous season, Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

