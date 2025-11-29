DC Auction 2026 Strategy, Budget & Target List — Delhi Capitals Eye Australia Star

DC will enter the mini auction with a purse of INR 21.8 crore.

Delhi Capitals were off to a flier in the last Indian Premier League season, winning four consecutive fixtures. But they lost their momentum, managing only three victories in the next nine clashes. However, DC would look to script a solid comeback. They have kept their core intact, releasing only seven players. Let’s look at how DC auction 2026 strategy shapes up after the retention deadline.

DC Remaining Purse After Confirmed IPL 2026 Retention List

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Delhi Capitals let go of three overseas players, including their previous vice-captain, Faf du Plessis. Another star South African player, Donovan Ferreira, was traded to the Rajasthan Royals.

After the retentions and trades, the DC remaining purse stands at INR 21.8 crore, which is the fifth highest among all 10 sides.

Let’s take a look at the DC auction 2026 strategy, budget, and their possible targets.

DC Auction 2026 Strategy: What Do Delhi Capitals Need?

Let’s take a look at the DC squad 2026 and their expected playing XI:

KL Rahul

X

Abhishek Porel

Karun Nair

Axar Patel

Tristan Stubbs ✈

X

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc ✈

T. Natarajan

Mukesh Kumar

Ashutosh Sharma (IP)

The team is set to bid hard for overseas openers and finisher slots. Moreover, they would also look for a few domestic additions to increase the squad depth.

Here are the key DC targets IPL 2026 auction:

Overseas top-order batter

Overseas all-rounder with match-fining abilities

Indian pacer

Delhi Capitals would want to level up and include some crucial figures in the setup for the IPL 2026. With the mini auction fast-approaching on December 16, let’s take a look at which players might feature on the DC target players list.

Glenn Maxwell

The franchise might look to rope in an experienced finisher to support the youngsters like Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs. The star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be a perfect fit in that role.

The player, who had made his IPL debut for DC (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2012, put up a decent show representing them in the IPL 2018. He had scored 169 runs in 12 matches, striking at 140.83. Of late, he has been in decent form while playing in the global leagues.

Finn Allen

The swashbuckling New Zealand batter would be a great opening option for the Capitals, after releasing the Aussie youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk. Moreover, Finn Allen showcased a blazing form in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, notching up 333 runs in just nine fixtures, at an astonishing strike rate of 225.

Previously, he was roped in by RCB in 2021, but failed to play a single match. The Black Caps player also went unsold in the mega auction last year.

Simarjeet Singh

DC may look to add the Delhi pacer, Simarjeet Singh, to refill the spot of veteran player Mohit Sharma. The 27-year-old has recently registered some fierce performances in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler has bagged 12 scalps in his last three red-ball appearances, including a stunning six-wicket haul against Jammu and Kashmir.

Uday Saharan

The franchise might also include Uday Saharan in the DC IPL 2026 squad. He had a noteworthy outing in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, scoring 397 runs in seven matches. The batter’s stats included a ton and three fifty-plus scores.

Notably, Saharan has caught several eyeballs after notching up successive centuries facing Goa and Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy fixtures this season. The Punjab player might prove to be a crucial addition to the DC auction 2026 strategy.

