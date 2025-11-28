DC Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — 4 Big Targets For Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals will go into the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 21.8 crore.

Delhi Capitals come across as one of the most sorted teams on paper after the releases and retentions were rolled out on November 15. The DC purse for the IPL 2026 auction in December would be INR 21.8 crore, which is a substantial amount to have for the Axar Patel-led team.

They have let go of two of their openers in Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, which has gained a good amount of purse for the Delhi Capitals. However, why the management chose to let go of Donovan Ferreira is a serious topic of discussion. The South African player was traded to the Rajasthan Royals. However, a Delhi Capitals purse of INR 21.8 crore would be enough to fill the loopholes, with five overseas spots to fill.

Here are four players who can surely find their way towards the Delhi Capitals targets list when the management makes their way to the auction table on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Liam Livingstone

After being a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp, which lifted their maiden IPL title in 2025, the English all-rounder was released by the franchise. However, he could be a part of the Delhi Capitals targets ahead of the next season.

Liam Livingstone could be a great fit for the middle-order, along with Ashutosh Sharma as a finisher at the back-end. To add to that, Livingstone also possesses bowling skills and can assist Axar Patel with a couple of overs too.

Rachin Ravindra

The Kiwi all-rounder was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for two years in the IPL, and was released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Rachin Ravindra performed brilliantly in IPL 2024, with his aggressive batting at the top of the order. However, those same performances did not translate into the next season.

That being said, Rachin could be one of Delhi Capitals targets. He could be a great fit at the top of the order to open the batting with KL Rahul. He averaged 160.86 in IPL 2024, and if he can replicate the same form for the franchise in 2026, it could be a superb buy.

Jacob Duffy

The speedster from New Zealand is one of the most exciting prospects coming up the ranks in international cricket. He can also be included in Delhi Capitals targets as a backup for Mitchell Starc.

The 31-year-old has shown enough promise with the ball in T20Is, picking 53 wickets in 38 matches with an economy of 7.36. Duffy has scalped a four-wicket haul on four occasions in the shortest format. Though he won’t be a starter in the playing XI for DC, the franchise can surely steal him as a backup in the pace bowling options.

Tim Seifert

The 30-year-old has been a part of the IPL in 2021 and 2022, but never got a chance to showcase his skills in the tournament. Tim Seifert can go on to become a backup wicketkeeper next to KL Rahul, who will pretty much be the favourite to play the entire season.

In 77 T20Is, he has scored 1,850 runs at a strike rate of 142.52, along with 12 fifties to his name. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter is known for his ability to accelerate towards the later stages of the innings. He can make his way as one of the buys with the DC purse.

