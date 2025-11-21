DC Target Players For IPL 2026 Auction – Delhi Capitals In Focus After Crucial Releases

Delhi Capitals have INR 21.8 crore left in their purse, and five overseas spots to fill.

Delhi Capitals (DC) were the team that started really well last season, but lost momentum midway. The franchise could not find their footing and had to settle for a fifth-place finish, which denied them a playoff berth. However, after the retentions and releases were announced, there would be a lot of clarity on the DC target players for IPL 2026 auction.

The likes of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk were amongst the names being released by the management. The latter had a dismal season the last time around, which could have led to his release. On the other hand, age could have been a factor for du Plessis. It is no secret that the franchise would have a few openers in the DC target players sheet, who would partner with KL Rahul.

All said and done, Delhi Capitals have INR 21.8 crore left in the kitty after announcing their releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The management will have to make efficient use of that sum to fill the loopholes in the current side. Here are some of the potential DC target players for IPL 2026 auction.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra could be one of the first names they can look forward to. The franchise has a decent purse and five overseas spots to fill in the side. The all-rounder from New Zealand could be one of the overseas players for them, considering his aggressive intent and all-round abilities.

Rachin Ravindra burst onto the scene in IPL 2024 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 222 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 160.86. The left-handed opener had been given the role of taking the bowlers to the cleaners in the power play, and he was executing that to perfection. However, he could not carry on the same way in 2025, which might have led to his release.

Glenn Maxwell

The coveted all-rounder from Australia is one of the most lethal hitters in the shortest format, provided he gets going. That being said, the second part of the sentence is where Glenn Maxwell lost his case in the IPL 2025 season when he was with Punjab Kings. Having played just seven matches, Maxwell could only score 48 runs with an average of less than 10. To add to that, his strike rate was also in shambles. With the ball, he could scalp four wickets in seven matches, not creating the impact that the PBKS management would have liked from him.

However, the 37-year-old could be a value pick for the Delhi Capitals if he is in the DC target players for IPL 2026 auction. Apart from Vipraj Nigam, who is relatively new to the stage, Delhi Capitals do not have an all-rounder who can take the attack to the opposition with both bat and ball. And that is why Maxwell could be the perfect fit for the franchise.

Simarjeet Singh

After playing a solitary season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Simarjeet Singh featured in the released players list. However, the right-arm pacer could be in DC target players for IPL 2026 auction, as he has done well in domestic cricket.

Simarjeet was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for two seasons before being acquired by SRH in 2025. In 39 T20s for his State, Simarjeet has picked 44 wickets at an economy which does not exceed nine. This is why he can be a good asset for the Delhi Capitals in the long run.

Matheesha Pathirana

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would surely be going hard for the Sri Lankan speedster, but he might also be a part of DC target players for IPL 2026 auction. Matheesha Pathirana was released by CSK on November 15 and is expected to be one of the most expensive foreign picks at the auction table.

However, Delhi Capitals will have to be mindful of the purse they have. But then they can also look for some of the Indian options like Akash Madhwal, who has been superb at the death for the Mumbai Indians a couple of seasons ago.

