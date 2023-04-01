Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XI for IPL 2023: Predicted DC Starting XI and Players List

Delhi Capitals will participate in the IPL 2023 with new skipper David Warner. The decision was unavoidable, with regular skipper Rishabh Pant still recovering from an accident last December and so ruled out for the whole season.

Delhi Capitals is still looking for its first trophy and is optimistic about the forthcoming season.

DC enters the competition after signing Rillie Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Reece Topley to their roster at the IPL 2023 Auction. Having said that, here is DC's whole schedule, squad, and best-playing eleven for the IPL 2023. The JSW group, the owners of the Delhi Capitals, have managed to provide coach Ricky Ponting with a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Warner understands what really takes to win the tournament, and DC will be hoping that the Australian can draw on his considerable experience and batting skills to put an end to their long quest for the elusive trophy. DC begin their season on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants, and their last league match is scheduled for May 20 against the Chennai Super Kings. The squad is still looking for its first trophy and is optimistic about the forthcoming season.

Strongest DC Playing XI for IPL 2023

Top-order(1-3): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh

David Warner has been a colossus on the T20 circuit. He has appeared in 336 matches in the shortest format, scoring 11080 runs with a strike rate of 141.43. In the IPL, the ace hitter has also put on truckloads of runs and made the competition his own. The Delhi Capitals signed Warner in the 2022 super auction to bolster their batting lineup. He appeared in 12 games and batted 150.52 percent of the time, scoring 432 runs.

Prithvi Shaw is an unflinching cricketer who attacks the opponent from the start. He appeared in 63 Delhi Capitals matches and scored 1588 runs with a strike rate of 147.75. The 23-year-old has been in excellent form recently, scoring 332 runs in 10 games for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at a strike rate of 181.42.

Mitchell Marsh is a top-rated all-rounder in the game's shortest format. The 31-year-old has appeared in 155 T20s, scoring 3693 runs with a strike rate of 129.76. He has 70 wickets at an economy rate of 8.34 in his bowling career. The Australian all-rounder performed admirably, amassing 251 runs in eight games with a strike rate of 132.80 and collecting four wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

Middle-Order(4-7): Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel

Sarfaraz Khan is a well-known name in the Indian domestic circuit. The 25-year-old has played in 26 List-A games, scoring 469 runs with a strike rate of 95.91. He has scored 1071 runs in 84 matches at a strike rate of 132.22 in the shortest format. He will have to fill in the big shoes of Rishabh Pant's absence due to injury.

Rovman Powell is a well-known figure on the T20 circuit. The 29-year-old is known for his big-hitting abilities and can demolish any bowling attack on his day. He has appeared in 153 shortest format matches and scored 2668 runs with a strike rate of 133.33.

Lalit Yadav is a well-known name in the local T20 circuits after twice smashing six sixes in one over. Over the following IPL seasons, the all-rounder will try to enhance his performances and become a consistent match-winner for the Delhi Capitals.

Axar Patel has a good track record on the white-ball tour representing India. The 28-year-old has played 37 T20Is and has 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.48. In terms of batting, he has 171 runs with a strike rate of 132.55. DC will be looking for their star all-rounder to be at his best in the next season.

Bowling (8-11): Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje,

Kuldeep Yadav struggled with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, taking only five wickets in 14 games. Kuldeep has also performed admirably on the international stage this year. The ace spinner has played eight One-Day Internationals and captured 12 wickets at a 4.95 economy rate. With his bowling abilities, the Kanpur native hopes to light up the IPL 2023.

Khaleel Ahmed has shown to be a reliable performer on the home circuit. The 25-year-old has played 50 List-A games and taken 73 wickets at a 5.07 economy rate. He is excited to continue his fantastic job for the Delhi club in the forthcoming season.

Anrich Nortje is a unique breed of fast bowler who can routinely hit speeds of above 150 kmph. With his explosive speed, the 29-year-old has ripped through batting lines and has established himself as a key element of South Africa's bowling setup. The quick pacer will try to maintain his hot streak and produce match-winning contributions for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023.

Mukesh Kumar's spectacular performances have lit up the Indian domestic circuit. The Delhi Capitals loved what they saw in the Bengal pacer and spent INR 5.5 crore to get his services during the IPL 2023 auction. The Bihar native will be eager to demonstrate his worth in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league.

