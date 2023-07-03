Devon Conway makes surprising pick in his CSK all-time XI

A key cog in CSK's title-winning IPL 2023 campaign, Kiwi batter Devon Conway made a clinical contribution at the top of the order, scoring 672 runs in 16 games

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings capped off another successful season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lifted their fifth title and leveled terms with Mumbai Indians for most trophies won. Ravindra Jadeja hit a four off the last ball to propel Chennai Super Kings to a historic win.

A key cog in their title-winning campaign, Kiwi batter Devon Conway made a clinical contribution at the top of the order, scoring 672 runs in 16 games at an impressive average of 51.69. In the final against Gujarat Titans, Conway did an encore and scored a quickfire knock of 47(25) to set the tone for CSK's high-profile chase in a rain-marred clash. After winning this big title, he has now selected his all-time XI of CSK.

CSK's star all-rounder finds no place in Devon Conway's team

Devon Conway made a surprising call with the inclusion of English all-rounder Ben Stokes in his all-time XI for CSK. The choice of Conway has surprised fans as the England international has so far played only two IPL matches for CSK, scoring only 15 runs. Stokes was injured due to which he was seen sitting on the bench for almost the entire IPL season.

While the Chennai Super Kings opener has made Ben Stokes a part of his team, on the other hand, he has left out Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has been an important part of CSK for a long time. Subsequently, the fans didn't seem too happy with Conway's all-time XI.

Does your All time XI match with that of Conway's ?



Pick here 🔗 https://t.co/h3BWluZQE5#WhistlePodu #Yellove💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/9jAPPEwF5Y — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 3, 2023



Devon Conway's all-time CSK XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Albie Morkel, Deepak Chahar, Lakshmipathy Balaji

