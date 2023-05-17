'Make sure that I am very clear with players' - Star IPL captain reveals the biggest learning from MS Dhoni's captaincy

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the cricket game.

There is barely any trophy that MS has failed to win as a leader in his illustrious career, which is the reason why he is respected so much by veteran cricketers and experts even today.

Dhoni won every ICC trophy during his tenure as an Indian captain and is the only captain to do so. Apart from that, the legendary captain has also led his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to four IPL titles, which makes him the second-most successful leader, after Rohit Sharma, in the history of the league.

Almost every captain in world cricket today tries to learn a trick or two from MS Dhoni to be a victorious leader of his team. The current CSK captain is seen as a benchmark by everyone, as there is a lot to learn from him.

The current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and former South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis, has heaped praise on MS Dhoni, under whom Faf has spent a lot of time during his stint with CSK. Faf shares his experience while playing with MS and the main things he learnt then.

Faf du Plessis reveals his learnings from MS Dhoni

Just like every other player, Faf du Plessis is also inspired by the leadership qualities of MS Dhoni. In his latest chat with NDTV, Faf sheds light on the biggest learnings from Dhoni while featuring for the yellow army till IPL 2021.

“Something that came from MS is how calm he is, and I think that's something that I have shown through my leadership as well. I am always trying to make sure that I am very clear with my players,” stated du Plessis on NDTV.

The 38-year-old also exclaimed that people should learn how to stay calm under pressure from MS Dhoni. No matter how tense the match situation is, MS Dhoni somehow manages to keep his composure.

“So, I think that will be the biggest one I picked from MS. He is called captain cool for a reason. There's no greater guy to learn about being cool than MS Dhoni,” added Faf du Plessis while lavishing praise on Dhoni.