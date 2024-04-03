'RCB unlocked him, now he's unstoppable:' Fans react as Sunil Narine smashes career-best T20 score

Sunil Narine has turned the clocks back and set the stage on fire with the willow for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024.

Sunil Narine has turned the clocks back and set the stage on fire with the willow for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Narine has opened for KKR this season and provided brisk starts to his team by utilising the powerplay overs.

In the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the southpaw hit 47 runs in 22 deliveries, including two fours and five maximums, to end the match and hand KKR their second win. As if that carnage wasn’t enough, Narine took his batting a notch higher and amassed a whopping 85 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on a pleasant batting track.

After winning the toss, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first and set a target for DC. The move turned out to be correct, as the KKR batters piled up 272 runs in the first innings.

Sunil Narine initiated the carnage in Visakhapatnam, who looked unstoppable and thwacked the DC bowlers all around the park. He scored 85 runs in 39 balls, hitting seven boundaries and as many maximums to take KKR to the second-highest total in the history of the league.

Social media reacts as Sunil Narine registers his best-ever T20 score

Sunil Narine kept going even after the powerplay and went on to register his best-ever T20 score, surpassing his previous highest total of 79 in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season 2017. Narine’s knock laid an ideal foundation for a massive finish against a clueless DC bowling attack.

Narine was timing every shot beautifully and took apart every bowler in the opponent team. He picked his spots precisely, with most of his shots going away from the fielders.

The social media has been buzzing since Narine’s blistering knock. Some of the posts are worth looking at.

Here are some reactions:

Fifty for Sunil Narine in just 21 balls. Wtf is this crazy batting. RCB unlocked him now he's unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/EglMg7cOBl — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 3, 2024

Narine to DC bowlers pic.twitter.com/IFAmXHtMES — mon (@4sacinom) April 3, 2024

Narine: "I AM A BOWLER"

"I AM A BOWLER"

"I AM A BOWLER"

"I AM A BOWLER"



*Gautam Gambhir passes by*



Narine: "I AM A BATTER"

"I AM A BATTER"

"I AM A BATTER"

"I AM A BATTER"

"I AM A BATTER" — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 3, 2024

Gautam gambhir with Sunil Narine before match pic.twitter.com/GiOgM4qmPa — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 3, 2024

Narine scoring runs against a team not named RCB pic.twitter.com/OgqmT8sEGu — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 3, 2024

#KKRvDC

Sunil Narine leaving the crease after scoring 85(39) pic.twitter.com/YjPmaYLSBm — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 3, 2024

Sunil narine while batting when opponent team is Rcb,Dc,pbks:-



(trophyless team bully😭) pic.twitter.com/lCCY419sfT — Anurag (@hum0r_less) April 3, 2024

Sunil Narine against DC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cHeNyDMphu — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) April 3, 2024

Narine getting an 85 striking at 200+ was definitely not even on the wildest IPL bingo cards I had — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) April 3, 2024

Thank You Sunil Narine and Phil Salt for refreshing old memories ♥️💜



My Childhood. My Present. pic.twitter.com/B4keElkeK1 — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) April 3, 2024

Narine was lucky to survive a caught behind when Delhi Capitals didn’t review one he edged in the fourth over off Ishant Sharma, batting on 24 at that point. Narine ensured DC rue the missed opportunity and went on to add another 61 runs to his tally.

