6,6,4,0,6,4 - Sunil Narine blasts Ishant Sharma for 26 runs in one over

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Sunil Narine is known for his handy cameos with the bat at the top of the order and the destruction he can cause is no secret. Narine once gave a display of his carnage during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against the Delhi Capitals.

Narine targetted Ishant Sharma early on in the KKR innings and took him to the cleaners to steal a staggering 26 runs from the over. Narine blasted three maximums and two boundaries to break his shackles and Ishant's confidence at the same time.

Narine began by smashing consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries, swiftly followed by a powerful boundary. Ishant managed to deliver a dot ball on the fourth delivery, giving him a momentary respite but then conceded a six and a four on the subsequent deliveries.

Narine, Raghuvanshi propel KKR to a towering total

Narine eventually got out for his highest T20 score of 85 off 39 balls but not before forging a stellar 104-run partnership for the second wicket with young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Narine's knock was studded with 7 fours and as many sixes.

Speaking about the match, debutant Raghuvanshi slammed a 25-ball fifty and gave solid company to Narine after the fall of opener Philip Salt (18). Courtesy of the stellar partnership coupled with quickfire cameos from Andre Russell (41 off 19 balls) and Rinku Singh (26 off 8 balls), KKR reached a towering total of 272 for 7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, DC brought in Sumit Kumar in place of the injured Mukesh Kumar, while Raghuvanshi was included in KKR's playing XI as the team's only change for the match.

