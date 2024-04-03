KKR rookie scores fifty in debut IPL innings

He repaid the trust shown in him by the franchise with a stellar knock.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the two-time IPL winners handed a debut to young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Raghuvanshi in turn repaid the trust shown in him by the franchise with a deft fifty in his maiden IPL outing.

The 18-year-old, who was called to action after opener Phil Salt was dismissed, slammed four boundaries and three sixes to bring up his fifty. In the process, he also became the youngest cricketer in IPL history to score a fifty on debut.

Raghuvanshi, who made his debut in the shortest format during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy last year, grabbed the headlines previously during the 2022 U-19 World Cup with his sensational batting where he finished as the highest run-scorer for India.

Raghuvanshi represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Apart from his aggressive batting, he can also come in handy with his slow left-arm orthodox spin.

Meet the youngest player to score a 50 on #IPL debut! 👏 https://t.co/J5CpxI3d6y — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

Narine, Raghuvanshi propel KKR towards a towering total

Speaking about the match, Raghuvanshi and opener Sunil Narine unleashed carnage against DC, stitching a 104-run partnership in eight overs and going at 13 runs per over despite the field restrictions being lifted.

The promising youngster was eventually undone by Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje after lifting a catch to Ishant Sharma.

Earlier, Phil Salt also looked in good touch but failed to convert it into a big score after giving away his wicket to Nortje following a quick cameo of 12-ball 18.

ALSO READ: Star Mumbai Indians batter declared fit to play in IPL 2024

At the time of writing this report, KKR is batting on 204 for 3 in 15.3 overs. Russell and Narine are still at the crease with the mystery spinner approaching his maiden IPL ton.

The way KKR is batting, it wouldn't be surprising if KKR manages to break the highest run record in IPL history (277/3).

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.