Star Mumbai Indians batter declared fit to play in IPL 2024

In a major boost for the Mumbai Indians (MI), their star batter is set to make a return in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) after being declared fit. He is now likely to feature in their next game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (April 7).

Suryakumar Yadav, who was rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, will be making a comeback after having missed almost more than three months of cricket.

The BCCI and the physios at the NCA did not want to take any chances and wanted to be sanguined thoroughly before giving Yadav the green signal.

Confirming the development, a BCCI source told Indian Express,

“He is fit now. The NCA made him play a few practice games and he looked good. He can join the Mumbai Indians team. We wanted to be sure that when Surya goes back to MI, he is 100 percent fit and ready to play games. He wasn’t feeling 100% during his first fitness Test before the IPL, so we waited to see if there was any pain while he was batting."

Mumbai Indians to be boosted by Suryakumar Yadav's return

Initially, Suryakumar Yadav sustained a grade II tear in his ankle during the T20I series in South Africa, which led to an absence from play for seven weeks. Unfortunately, another injury emerged thereafter, requiring a hernia operation that prolonged his time away from the field further.

SKY's availability will definitely boost the team morale for MI, who have started their IPL 2024 campaign with three consecutive losses as new skipper Hardik Pandya faces the wrath of the fans in every match.

