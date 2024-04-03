Steve Smith suggests ways to counter LSG's pace sensation Mayank Yadav

Smith made a clinical observation in Yadav's bowling that can assist batters in the future.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young pace sensation Mayank Yadav is already turning heads with his fiery performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). In just two matches that he played, Mayank has picked up six wickets while clocking speeds north of 150 kph consistently.

While he has already terrorised batters with his raw pace, Australia batting star Steve Smith suggested a way to counter the speedster.

Interestingly, Smith highlighted that Mayank didn't bowl any slower delivery in the first couple of matches and dissected how the batters can score runs against him.

Speaking on Star Sports, Smith revealed,

"If you look at all those balls, there wasn't one slower ball there, so you don't have to worry about that at this stage. He might have it in his armoury, we haven't seen it yet but you can probably trust to get inside the line or maybe give a bit of room and use the pace and let it come to you."

Mayank Yadav climbs in Purple Cap standings

Steve Smith was also impressed by Mayank's consistency as he was able to do an encore of what he did on his debut against Punjab Kings and replicated the same at the Chinnaswamy last night (April 2).

Mayank eventually finished the match with figures of 3/14 after claiming the big wickets of Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

Mayank Yadav currently holds the record of bowling the fastest ball (156.7) in IPL 2024 and fourth-highest in overall IPL history.

In the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings, he has already risen to the fourth spot.

Following his fiery spell, netizens were also quick to heap plaudits on the youngster with many suggesting that his inclusion in India's T20 WC squad can finally end Men in Blue's ICC trophy drought.

