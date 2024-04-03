'Big name players leave after eating the cake:' Former CSK player lashes out at RCB for poor performance in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings star player Ambati Rayudu recently analyzed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggles in the IPL 2024 that has made the team lose to back-to-back matches. Rayudu opined that the team’s bowling lineup is the main cause of their misery, making it difficult to find the right balance in the Playing XI.

In the four games Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played in the 17th season of the IPL, the team has managed to win only one match against Punjab Kings. RCB currently stands on the ninth spot on the points table with two points, with a negative run rate of 0.876.

RCB lost their third match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. Bowling first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru gave away 181 runs while dropping two significant catches that became one of the crucial reasons that cost them the game.

Also Read: Tom Moody reveals the reason behind RCB's struggles in IPL 2024

Ambati Rayudu Urges RCB's Overseas Players to Excel Under Pressure

While talking on Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu emphasised that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s well-established players failed to step up in pressure situations for the team which has made it difficult for them to surpass the challenges and win their maiden IPL title in the past 16 seasons.

"I feel their bowling always gives over-par runs and batting performs under par. No big-name batter is seen playing for RCB when they are under pressure. Such teams never win. This is why they have not won the IPL for so many years. All young players keep playing down the order and the big-name players go at the top and leave after eating the cake over the cream. If you see, who were the batters batting under pressure - your young Indian batters and Dinesh Karthik,” said Rayudu.

The former Indian cricketer further elaborated that the team’s Skipper Faf du Plessis and Australian all-rounder Maxwell fell quickly for low runs in the high runs chase making it difficult for the young Indian domestic players to score in the middle order.

Telegram Group Join Now

"Your big-name international players, who need to take the pressure, where were they? All of them were in the dressing room. This is not happening today. This has been this team's story for the last 16 years,” Ambati Rayudu added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 6th April, Saturday.