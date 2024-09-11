WATCH: Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder scores a 19-ball fifty in CPL; hits seven sixes to win the game

A former Mumbai Indians (MI) star was at his absolute best during the 12th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in St Lucia.

A former Mumbai Indians (MI) star was at his absolute best during the 12th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in St Lucia. He unleashed his beast mode and won his team out of nowhere, showing why he is rated so highly in this format.

Kieron Pollard, former MI player and current batting coach, scored a magnificent 52 in just 19 balls, including as many as seven sixes, at a whopping strike rate of 273.68. When he came to the crease, TKR were 123/4 in 13.2 overs and required another 65 runs in 40 deliveries, but the equation later became stiff, with the team needing 27 runs in 11 balls.

Kieron Pollard hit four sixes in the penultimate over by Matthew Forde and completed his half-century in 19 balls, taking 24 from the over. Later, Akeal Hosein hit the winning runs on the first ball of the final over to seal the game for TKR.

It was a remarkable batting effort from Pollard, who showed he still got it. Winning matches for his team in tough situations has been his speciality, and he did it again under immense pressure.

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Saint Lucia Kings by four wickets

As it happened, Saint Lucia Kings posted a big 187/6 in their allotted 20 overs in the first innings. Roston Chase scored a fifty, whereas other batters chipped in with useful contributions.

For Trinbago Knight Riders, Sunil Narine and Waqar Salamkheil took two wickets each. During the chase, Shaqkere Parris scored a marvellous fifty at No.3, scoring 57 runs in 33 balls with the help of one boundary and six maximums.

However, TKR lost their plot in the middle, and the required rate surged significantly. Pollard unleashed carnage and produced a quickfire fifty to guide his team home by four wickets and five balls to spare.

It was TKR’s second win in the third game of the season. They now sit in the third position on the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.810.

