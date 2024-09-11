Rajasthan Royals (RR) star picks a magnificent five-wicket haul in the County Championship; ends with 5/45

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) star has starred for Northamptonshire in the 47th match of the County Championship Division Two between Northamptonshire and Derbyshire.

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) star has starred for Northamptonshire in the 47th match of the County Championship Division Two between Northamptonshire and Derbyshire. He bowled brilliantly and played a crucial role in putting his team on top in the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner of Rajasthan Royals, took as many as five wickets to derail Derbyshire’s innings in the second innings of the game. He got five wickets for 45 runs in 16.3 overs, dismissing Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, and Jack Morley to complete a well-deserved five-for in Northampton.

His fine effort helped Northamptonshire to restrict Derbyshire to a mere 165 in their first innings and could only play 61.3 overs. Chahal has been bowling exceptionally well in his stint with Northamptonshire and has delivered another quality performance with the ball.

Also Read: 'I was 200 per cent nervous' - RCB star reveals his maiden experience facing Jasprit Bumrah

He has been the finest bowler from either side in the game and showed great skillsets. His lengths were immaculate, tempting the batters, who are slightly inexperienced against that level of skillsets, to make mistakes and lose their wicket in the process.

61.3 | Five for Chahal and Derbyshire all out! 🖐️



Chahal bowls Morley first ball to pick up his third first-class five-wicket haul. 🔥



Derbyshire 165 all out, 54 behind our first innings score. pic.twitter.com/BW7vJHZWje — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 10, 2024

Northamptonshire lead by 232 runs by the end of Day 2

Talking about the game, Northamptonshire scored 219 runs in the first innings after batting first - thanks to a terrific knock from Saif Zaib (90). While bowling, they bundled Derbyshire to a mere 165 to get a healthy first-innings lead.

While Yuzvendra Chahal got five wickets, Rob Keogh dismissed as many as three batters, whereas Ben Sanderson and Justin Broad dismissed a batter each. After the first innings from both sides, Northamptonshire led by 54 runs, which was more than handy.

Later, in the second innings, Northamptonshire are batting at 178/5, with Rob Keogh (46) and Lewis McManus (10) unbeaten on the crease. An early stumps had to be called due to inclement weather on Day 2.

Northamptonshire are in a strong position after the end of Day 2 and would hope to add significant runs in their second innings. They have played better than Derbyshire from the first day and look set to rule the proceedings in the coming days.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.