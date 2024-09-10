'I was 200 per cent nervous' - RCB star reveals his maiden experience facing Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler ever to come out of India and has achieved so much in his career.

Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler ever to come out of India and has achieved so much in his career. All batters fear facing him, given his unique skillsets and ability to take down any batter around the world.

Even the experienced batters are hesitant to face him; the new ones are bound to get nervous. A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has revealed an interesting tale about his maiden experience playing Bumrah in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

On Manjot Kalra’s podcast, Anuj Rawat, the wicketkeeper batter, revealed how he prepared to face Bumrah for the first time. He said Sanjay Bangar asked him where will Bumrah bowl, to which he replied that Bumrah might bowl full, targeting his legs.

“Before that game against Mumbai Indians, our coach Sanjay [Bangar] sir had already sounded me off. He said 'Agar Bumrah aaya, kya lagta hai, kya ball daalega? Kya karega? (What do you think Bumrah will bowl to you? What will he do?)' I said, 'He'll bowl full, the length to flick the ball'. He said 'Yes', and literally that was the ball he bowled to me. He targeted my legs, but I worked it away for a couple of runs.”

I was 200 per cent nervous: Anuj Rawat

Building to his point, Anuj Rawat added he was 200% nervous facing Jasprit Bumrah for the first time. However, Sanjay Bangar already gave him a few tips on how to handle him.

“I had never faced him before. That was the first time. I was nervous for sure, probably 200 per cent nervous I would say. Like I said, Sanjay sir had already gotten me prepared, so I was settled but still, when you see Bumrah coming in, it does hit you a little.”

While Anuj was nervous, he did exceptionally well in the game, scoring 66 runs in just 47 balls, including two boundaries and six maximums. He was the top scorer for his team.

His efforts reaped him rewards, for he won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock. RCB registered a comprehensive 7-wicket victory, chasing the target of 152 in 18.3 overs.

